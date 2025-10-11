NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson names his 5-best paint schemes from his career

By Zarec Sanchez
Modified Oct 11, 2025 20:24 GMT
NASCAR: Ford EcoBoost 400 - Source: Imagn
Jimmie Johnson during the 2016 Ford EcoBoost 400 - Source: Imagn

With one of the most decorated careers in NASCAR history, Jimmie Johnson has sported countless iconic paint schemes over the years. Recently, the former #48 Hendrick Motorsports driver ranked his favorites in a blind ranking challenge with BR Racing.

Ad

A blind ranking challenge is a popular online trend where the participant ranks items without knowing what’s coming next. They must decide whether to place each option high or low on the list, hoping they don’t give a top spot to something that turns out to be their least favorite, or the bottom spot to their best choice.

First on the list was the SpongeBob car from the 2004 season, which Johnson ranked third before recalling his brother wearing a SpongeBob outfit at Daytona International Speedway. The next one was his Lowe's red-and-white paint scheme for the Coca-Cola 600, and for this one, he only ranked fourth.

Ad
Trending

The Californian then gave the all-black Lowe's paint scheme the second spot, followed by his iconic Lowe’s Chevrolet, the car he drove to capture his historic seventh NASCAR Cup Series championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway in 2016, taking the top position. That left the Carvana Racing paint scheme designed by NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal for the #84 Legacy Motor Club part-time entry in this year’s Daytona 500 as the final spot in his blind ranking.

Ad

Here’s the interview of BR Racing with Johnson, posted via Instagram.

“SpongeBob car makes its return today in Vegas,” BR Racing wrote.
Ad

The returning SpongeBob paint scheme in question is found on Trevor Bayne's #24 Sam Hunt Racing Toyota at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Bayne is running an OLIPOP x SpongeBob Movie livery for his first Xfinity Series start this year.

Jimmie Johnson retired from full-time NASCAR competition in 2020 before joining Legacy Motor Club as a co-owner three years later. Although he continues to make select starts in the #84 Toyota, Johnson decided to scale back this season to prioritize resources and support for the team’s full-time drivers, Erik Jones and John Hunter Nemechek.

Ad

“I don't feel 50 mentally”: Jimmie Johnson on life after full-time NASCAR racing

Jimmie Johnson may no longer be racing full-time, but he says he doesn’t feel like he’s slowing down. Johnson, who turned 50 last month, shared that he doesn’t feel his age mentally, especially since he remains actively involved in managing operations at Legacy Motor Club.

Ad

In a report by The Athletic, the seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion said:

“I don’t feel 50 mentally, and part of that is because I still have so much to learn. Being an athlete, you’re exposed to a lot, but when I look around at friends who are 50 and in the workforce, their skill sets are so well-rounded in the 'real world' compared to an athlete or race car driver. This journey on the ownership side, running a company, operations, all the different layers to it, has been a crash course.”
Ad
Jimmie Johnson drives the #84 Toyota Camry for Legacy Motor Club - Source: Imagn
Jimmie Johnson drives the #84 Toyota Camry for Legacy Motor Club - Source: Imagn

After Jimmie Johnson joined Legacy Motor Club in 2023, the team made the switch from Chevrolet to Toyota the following season. More recently, LMC reached a settlement with Rick Ware Racing to acquire a third charter, moving Johnson’s long-term vision of expanding the organization into a three-car operation one step closer. However, the plan has not yet been officially confirmed for the 2026 season.

About the author
Zarec Sanchez

Zarec Sanchez

Zarec Sanchez got into cars as a kid when the NASCAR-based movie "Cars" came out. Fast forward to today, he gets to write about the sport with Sportskeeda. He is a seasoned writer with over six years of experience in aviation and automotive journalism. After completing his associate degree in aviation, he started his career as an aviation writer before transitioning into the automotive and motorsports fields, contributing to publications such as Stars Aviation, Philkotse, Daily Tribune, and CarBuzz.

Dedicated to providing accurate and relevant content, Zarec ensures his work reflects both his character and the company's guidelines. He stays updated with the latest developments in motorsports by utilizing various resources, including fan interactions that offer unique perspectives. He also attends media events to test-drive new cars and interview industry leaders.

While he has a deep appreciation for both drivers and constructors, Zarec finds himself drawn to the strategy and history behind the constructor battles. He is excited about the future of F1, especially with the entry of brands like Ford and the shift towards an electrified era.

He believes NASCAR has the potential to expand its global reach and popularity, although he feels it should avoid becoming fully electric. When away from his keyboard, Zarec likes to watch any content related to aviation, such as flight trip reports.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Zarec Sanchez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications