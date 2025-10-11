NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson names his 5-best paint schemes from his career

With one of the most decorated careers in NASCAR history, Jimmie Johnson has sported countless iconic paint schemes over the years. Recently, the former #48 Hendrick Motorsports driver ranked his favorites in a blind ranking challenge with BR Racing.A blind ranking challenge is a popular online trend where the participant ranks items without knowing what’s coming next. They must decide whether to place each option high or low on the list, hoping they don’t give a top spot to something that turns out to be their least favorite, or the bottom spot to their best choice.First on the list was the SpongeBob car from the 2004 season, which Johnson ranked third before recalling his brother wearing a SpongeBob outfit at Daytona International Speedway. The next one was his Lowe's red-and-white paint scheme for the Coca-Cola 600, and for this one, he only ranked fourth.The Californian then gave the all-black Lowe's paint scheme the second spot, followed by his iconic Lowe’s Chevrolet, the car he drove to capture his historic seventh NASCAR Cup Series championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway in 2016, taking the top position. That left the Carvana Racing paint scheme designed by NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal for the #84 Legacy Motor Club part-time entry in this year’s Daytona 500 as the final spot in his blind ranking.Here’s the interview of BR Racing with Johnson, posted via Instagram.“SpongeBob car makes its return today in Vegas,” BR Racing wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe returning SpongeBob paint scheme in question is found on Trevor Bayne's #24 Sam Hunt Racing Toyota at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Bayne is running an OLIPOP x SpongeBob Movie livery for his first Xfinity Series start this year.Jimmie Johnson retired from full-time NASCAR competition in 2020 before joining Legacy Motor Club as a co-owner three years later. Although he continues to make select starts in the #84 Toyota, Johnson decided to scale back this season to prioritize resources and support for the team’s full-time drivers, Erik Jones and John Hunter Nemechek.“I don't feel 50 mentally”: Jimmie Johnson on life after full-time NASCAR racingJimmie Johnson may no longer be racing full-time, but he says he doesn’t feel like he’s slowing down. Johnson, who turned 50 last month, shared that he doesn’t feel his age mentally, especially since he remains actively involved in managing operations at Legacy Motor Club.In a report by The Athletic, the seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion said:“I don’t feel 50 mentally, and part of that is because I still have so much to learn. Being an athlete, you’re exposed to a lot, but when I look around at friends who are 50 and in the workforce, their skill sets are so well-rounded in the 'real world' compared to an athlete or race car driver. This journey on the ownership side, running a company, operations, all the different layers to it, has been a crash course.”Jimmie Johnson drives the #84 Toyota Camry for Legacy Motor Club - Source: ImagnAfter Jimmie Johnson joined Legacy Motor Club in 2023, the team made the switch from Chevrolet to Toyota the following season. More recently, LMC reached a settlement with Rick Ware Racing to acquire a third charter, moving Johnson’s long-term vision of expanding the organization into a three-car operation one step closer. However, the plan has not yet been officially confirmed for the 2026 season.