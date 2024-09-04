NASCAR Quaker State 400 Qualifying at Atlanta: Where to Watch, Time, TV Schedule, and Everything You Need to Know

NASCAR is shifting from the Darlington Raceway to Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend for the 2024 Quaker State 400.

The weekend will be full of thrilling racing action, as the 1.54-mile-long asphalt quad-oval intermediate track of the NASCAR Cup Series will host Next Gen cars for the sixth time since 2022.

Fresh off the weekend in Darlington, South Carolina, it will be interesting to see how drivers cope with the unknown challenges in Hampton, Georgia, at the Quaker State 400.

Thirty-eight NASCAR Cup Series cars will start on Sunday, September 8, to compete over 260 laps and 400 miles of thrilling racing at the Atlanta Motor Speedway.

A lot of Cup action is coming this weekend, leading to Sunday’s race. The Atlanta weekend will kick off with a qualifying session on Saturday, September 7, which will determine the starting lineup for the first race of the playoff season.

Where to watch the 2024 Quaker State 400 qualifying at Atlanta Motor Speedway?

Here's the telecast schedule for Quaker State 400 qualifying at the Atlanta Motor Speedway:

Saturday, September 7, 2024

12:30 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying

The live-streaming details for this weekend’s qualifying race at Atlanta Fall are:

USA

The qualifying race for Quaker State 400 will be broadcast live on NBC Sports in the United States, and radio coverage can be enjoyed on MRN.

UK

Fans in the UK can watch the qualifying race on Viaplay at 5:30 pm ET.

Canada

Canadian viewers can catch qualifying on TSN at 12:30 p.m. ET.

India

Indian fans can enjoy the qualifying race through streaming services like Hulu TV or YouTube TV through a VPN at 10 p.m. IST on Saturday.

Sub-Saharan Africa

In Africa, the NASCAR qualifying race can be enjoyed on SuperSport at 7:30 p.m. GMT on Saturday.

Who is leading the NASCAR Cup Series points table after the Cook Out Southern 500?

After finishing fourth last week at Darlington, Kyle Larson maintains the top position in the NASCAR Cup Series points table with 2040 points.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell is second with 2032 points, followed by Tyler Reddick with 2028 points, William Byron with 2022 points and defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney with 2018 points to complete the top-five.

