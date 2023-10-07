NASCAR Saturday schedule: Here’s what Cup and Xfinity schedule at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course looks like

The drivers of NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series are scheduled to take place at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course on Saturday, October 7, for another action-packed racing weekend.

37 NASCAR Cup Series drivers will be on the track for the scheduled practice and qualifying session for the final race of Round of 12 on Saturday at 12 pm ET and 1 pm ET. It will be followed by the main event on Sunday, October 8.

Meanwhile, the NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers will be seen in action, starting with the practice and qualifying race as they continue the first round of the playoffs before ending their day with the main event on Saturday.

The weather forecast on Saturday predicted partly cloudy with a high temperature of 67 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity Series race.

NASCAR's full Saturday schedule at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course

Here are the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s top two national series at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course:

Saturday, October 7, 2023

Garage open

7 am ET – 2:30 pm ET: Cup Series

8:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series

Track activity

10 am ET – 10:30 am ET: Xfinity Series practice

10:30 am ET – 11:30 am ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

12 pm ET – 1 pm ET: Cup Series practice

1 pm ET – 2 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

3 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (67 laps and 155.44 miles)

The Saturday track activities at Charlotte will be broadcast on NBC, NBC Sports, and PRN.

Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course: Qualifying order

See here for the qualifying order for the Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course:

Group A

Todd Gilliland - 37.650

Josh Bilicki - 36.250

Austin Dillon - 31.200

Zane Smith - 29.200

Ty Dillon - 28.350

Alex Bowman - 25.000

Joey Logano - 21.650

Aric Almirola - 17.850

Chase Briscoe - 17.700

Daniel Suarez - 15.350

Austin Cindric - 14.150

Corey LaJoie - 12.600

Brad Keselowski - 22.900

Bubba Wallace - 19.250

Kyle Larson - 15.100

Tyler Reddick - 12.850

Christopher Bell - 8.800

William Byron - 3.450

Group B

Austin Hill - 40.650

Mike Rockenfeller - 36.350

Andy Lally - 35.800

Kevin Harvick - 30.300

Harrison Burton - 28.900

Erik Jones - 25.600

Ty Gibbs - 24.450

AJ Allmendinger - 20.350

Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 17.850

Michael McDowell - 16.050

Justin Haley - 14.250

Ryan Preece - 13.950

Ross Chastain - 27.600

Kyle Busch - 21.650

Martin Truex Jr - 16.100

Chris Buescher - 13.850

Chase Elliott - 9.400

Ryan Blaney - 6.150

Denny Hamlin - 3.100