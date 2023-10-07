NASCAR
  NASCAR Saturday schedule: Here's what Cup and Xfinity schedule at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course looks like

By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 07, 2023 17:17 IST
NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600
NASCAR Cup Series heads to Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course

The drivers of NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series are scheduled to take place at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course on Saturday, October 7, for another action-packed racing weekend.

37 NASCAR Cup Series drivers will be on the track for the scheduled practice and qualifying session for the final race of Round of 12 on Saturday at 12 pm ET and 1 pm ET. It will be followed by the main event on Sunday, October 8.

Meanwhile, the NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers will be seen in action, starting with the practice and qualifying race as they continue the first round of the playoffs before ending their day with the main event on Saturday.

The weather forecast on Saturday predicted partly cloudy with a high temperature of 67 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity Series race.

NASCAR's full Saturday schedule at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course

Here are the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s top two national series at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course:

Saturday, October 7, 2023

Garage open

7 am ET – 2:30 pm ET: Cup Series

8:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series

Track activity

10 am ET – 10:30 am ET: Xfinity Series practice

10:30 am ET – 11:30 am ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

12 pm ET – 1 pm ET: Cup Series practice

1 pm ET – 2 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

3 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (67 laps and 155.44 miles)

The Saturday track activities at Charlotte will be broadcast on NBC, NBC Sports, and PRN.

Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course: Qualifying order

See here for the qualifying order for the Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course:

Group A

  • Todd Gilliland - 37.650
  • Josh Bilicki - 36.250
  • Austin Dillon - 31.200
  • Zane Smith - 29.200
  • Ty Dillon - 28.350
  • Alex Bowman - 25.000
  • Joey Logano - 21.650
  • Aric Almirola - 17.850
  • Chase Briscoe - 17.700
  • Daniel Suarez - 15.350
  • Austin Cindric - 14.150
  • Corey LaJoie - 12.600
  • Brad Keselowski - 22.900
  • Bubba Wallace - 19.250
  • Kyle Larson - 15.100
  • Tyler Reddick - 12.850
  • Christopher Bell - 8.800
  • William Byron - 3.450

Group B

  • Austin Hill - 40.650
  • Mike Rockenfeller - 36.350
  • Andy Lally - 35.800
  • Kevin Harvick - 30.300
  • Harrison Burton - 28.900
  • Erik Jones - 25.600
  • Ty Gibbs - 24.450
  • AJ Allmendinger - 20.350
  • Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 17.850
  • Michael McDowell - 16.050
  • Justin Haley - 14.250
  • Ryan Preece - 13.950
  • Ross Chastain - 27.600
  • Kyle Busch - 21.650
  • Martin Truex Jr - 16.100
  • Chris Buescher - 13.850
  • Chase Elliott - 9.400
  • Ryan Blaney - 6.150
  • Denny Hamlin - 3.100

Edited by Yash Soni
