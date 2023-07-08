NASCAR Saturday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule at Atlanta Motor Speedway looks like

NASCAR
By Yash Soni
Modified Jul 08, 2023 13:20 IST
NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400
The drivers of the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series are scheduled to be at the 1.54-mile-long quad-oval speedway on Saturday (July 8) as the action of the season’s 17th weekend continues at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

A total of 37 Cup Series drivers will be on the track for the scheduled qualifying session on Saturday at 5:35 pm ET, which will be followed by the Quaker State 400 on Sunday.

A full slate of racing ahead this weekend. @ATLMotorSpdwy | @Mid_Ohio https://t.co/0AeL5mKNzy

On the other hand, NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers will be seen in the qualifying race and then compete in Alsco Uniforms 250.

Saturday’s weather forecast predicts 30-65% chance of rain with cloudy weather with a high of 80 degrees at the start of the Xfinity race.

NASCAR's full Saturday schedule at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s Cup and Xfinity Series races at the Atlanta Motor Speedway:

Saturday, July 8, 2023

Garage open

10:30 am ET: Truck Series (at Mid-Ohio)

11 am ET: Xfinity Series

12:30 pm ET: Cup Series

Track activity

1:30 pm ET: O'Reilly Auto Parts 150 (at Mid-Ohio)

4:05 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

5:35 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

8 pm ET: Alsco Uniforms 250 (163 laps and 251 miles)

Atl-Cup/XfiMidOhio-TruckSat12:30-FS1-RaceDay1:38-FS1-Truck green 20-20-27, 4sets4:05-USA-Xfi q5:35-USA-Cup q8:20-USA-Xfi green 40-40-83, 4sets, fuel 58-62Sun3-FS1-RaceDay6:30-USA-Prerace7:20-USA-Cup green 60-100-100, 8sets, fuel 60-64NWS:MidO:70s,50%Atl:80s,30-65%

All Saturday track activities in Georgia will be broadcast on USA Network, NBC Sports, Performance Racing Network (PRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

2023 Quaker State 400: Qualifying order

Here’s the qualifying order for the 54th annual Quaker State 400 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway:

Position - Driver – Metric score

  1. Austin Hill - 41.000
  2. Ty Dillon - 35.300
  3. BJ McLeod - 34.750
  4. Cole Custer - 34.450
  5. JJ Yeley - 32.850
  6. Harrison Burton - 30.550
  7. Chase Briscoe - 30.050
  8. Austin Dillon - 29.750
  9. Noah Gragson - 29.200
  10. Alex Bowman - 29.200
  11. Bubba Wallace - 25.500
  12. Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 24.500
  13. Ryan Blaney - 24.300
  14. Todd Gilliland - 23.150
  15. Daniel Suarez - 23.00
  16. Kevin Harvick - 21.900
  17. Erik Jones - 20.600
  18. AJ Allmendinger - 20.200
  19. Brad Keselowski - 19.850
  20. Tyler Reddick - 19.850
  21. Ryan Preece - 19.250
  22. Aric Almirola - 17.650
  23. Corey LaJoie - 16.900
  24. Martin Truex Jr - 16.800
  25. Ross Chastain - 16.550
  26. Christopher Bell - 14.150
  27. Michael McDowell - 13.950
  28. Ty Gibbs - 13.200
  29. Austin Cindric - 12.850
  30. Joey Logano - 11.100
  31. Justin Haley - 10.050
  32. Chris Buescher - 9.450
  33. William Byron - 8.400
  34. Denny Hamlin - 7.550
  35. Chase Elliott - 7.450
  36. Lyle Larson - 5.550
  37. Kyle Busch - 5.500

