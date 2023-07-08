NASCAR Saturday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule at Atlanta Motor Speedway looks like

The drivers of the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series are scheduled to be at the 1.54-mile-long quad-oval speedway on Saturday (July 8) as the action of the season’s 17th weekend continues at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
A total of 37 Cup Series drivers will be on the track for the scheduled qualifying session on Saturday at 5:35 pm ET, which will be followed by the Quaker State 400 on Sunday.
On the other hand, NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers will be seen in the qualifying race and then compete in Alsco Uniforms 250.
Saturday’s weather forecast predicts 30-65% chance of rain with cloudy weather with a high of 80 degrees at the start of the Xfinity race.
NASCAR's full Saturday schedule at Atlanta Motor Speedway
Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s Cup and Xfinity Series races at the Atlanta Motor Speedway:
Saturday, July 8, 2023
Garage open
10:30 am ET: Truck Series (at Mid-Ohio)
11 am ET: Xfinity Series
12:30 pm ET: Cup Series
Track activity
1:30 pm ET: O'Reilly Auto Parts 150 (at Mid-Ohio)
4:05 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying
5:35 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying
8 pm ET: Alsco Uniforms 250 (163 laps and 251 miles)
All Saturday track activities in Georgia will be broadcast on USA Network, NBC Sports, Performance Racing Network (PRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
2023 Quaker State 400: Qualifying order
Here’s the qualifying order for the 54th annual Quaker State 400 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway:
Position - Driver – Metric score
- Austin Hill - 41.000
- Ty Dillon - 35.300
- BJ McLeod - 34.750
- Cole Custer - 34.450
- JJ Yeley - 32.850
- Harrison Burton - 30.550
- Chase Briscoe - 30.050
- Austin Dillon - 29.750
- Noah Gragson - 29.200
- Alex Bowman - 29.200
- Bubba Wallace - 25.500
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 24.500
- Ryan Blaney - 24.300
- Todd Gilliland - 23.150
- Daniel Suarez - 23.00
- Kevin Harvick - 21.900
- Erik Jones - 20.600
- AJ Allmendinger - 20.200
- Brad Keselowski - 19.850
- Tyler Reddick - 19.850
- Ryan Preece - 19.250
- Aric Almirola - 17.650
- Corey LaJoie - 16.900
- Martin Truex Jr - 16.800
- Ross Chastain - 16.550
- Christopher Bell - 14.150
- Michael McDowell - 13.950
- Ty Gibbs - 13.200
- Austin Cindric - 12.850
- Joey Logano - 11.100
- Justin Haley - 10.050
- Chris Buescher - 9.450
- William Byron - 8.400
- Denny Hamlin - 7.550
- Chase Elliott - 7.450
- Lyle Larson - 5.550
- Kyle Busch - 5.500