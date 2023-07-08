NASCAR Saturday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule at Atlanta Motor Speedway looks like

The drivers of the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series are scheduled to be at the 1.54-mile-long quad-oval speedway on Saturday (July 8) as the action of the season’s 17th weekend continues at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

A total of 37 Cup Series drivers will be on the track for the scheduled qualifying session on Saturday at 5:35 pm ET, which will be followed by the Quaker State 400 on Sunday.

On the other hand, NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers will be seen in the qualifying race and then compete in Alsco Uniforms 250.

Saturday’s weather forecast predicts 30-65% chance of rain with cloudy weather with a high of 80 degrees at the start of the Xfinity race.

NASCAR's full Saturday schedule at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s Cup and Xfinity Series races at the Atlanta Motor Speedway:

Saturday, July 8, 2023

Garage open

10:30 am ET: Truck Series (at Mid-Ohio)

11 am ET: Xfinity Series

12:30 pm ET: Cup Series

Track activity

1:30 pm ET: O'Reilly Auto Parts 150 (at Mid-Ohio)

4:05 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

5:35 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

8 pm ET: Alsco Uniforms 250 (163 laps and 251 miles)

All Saturday track activities in Georgia will be broadcast on USA Network, NBC Sports, Performance Racing Network (PRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

2023 Quaker State 400: Qualifying order

Here’s the qualifying order for the 54th annual Quaker State 400 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway:

Position - Driver – Metric score

Austin Hill - 41.000 Ty Dillon - 35.300 BJ McLeod - 34.750 Cole Custer - 34.450 JJ Yeley - 32.850 Harrison Burton - 30.550 Chase Briscoe - 30.050 Austin Dillon - 29.750 Noah Gragson - 29.200 Alex Bowman - 29.200 Bubba Wallace - 25.500 Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 24.500 Ryan Blaney - 24.300 Todd Gilliland - 23.150 Daniel Suarez - 23.00 Kevin Harvick - 21.900 Erik Jones - 20.600 AJ Allmendinger - 20.200 Brad Keselowski - 19.850 Tyler Reddick - 19.850 Ryan Preece - 19.250 Aric Almirola - 17.650 Corey LaJoie - 16.900 Martin Truex Jr - 16.800 Ross Chastain - 16.550 Christopher Bell - 14.150 Michael McDowell - 13.950 Ty Gibbs - 13.200 Austin Cindric - 12.850 Joey Logano - 11.100 Justin Haley - 10.050 Chris Buescher - 9.450 William Byron - 8.400 Denny Hamlin - 7.550 Chase Elliott - 7.450 Lyle Larson - 5.550 Kyle Busch - 5.500

