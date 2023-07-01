NASCAR Saturday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule at Chicago Street Course looks like

The drivers of the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series are scheduled to be at the 2.2-mile-long Street race on Saturday (July 1) for another action-packed weekend kick-off at the Chicago Street Course.
The opening day of Chicago Street Race is scheduled to be a busy day. Saturday’s schedule includes Cup Series practice and a qualifying session, Xfinity Series practice, qualifying and a main race.
Saturday’s weather forecast predicts 64% chance of rain with cloudy weather with a high of 77 degrees at the start of the Xfinity race.
NASCAR's full Saturday schedule at Chicago Street Course
Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s Cup and Xfinity Series races at the Chicago Street Course:
Saturday, July 1, 2023
Garage open
8:30 am ET: Xfinity Series
10:30 am ET – 4:30 pm ET: Cup Series
Track activity
8:00 am ET – 9:00 am ET: Track walk for drivers/teams
11:00 am ET – 11:50 am ET: Xfinity Series Practice
12:00 pm ET – 1:00 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying
1:30 pm ET – 2:20 pm ET: Cup Series practice
2:30 pm ET – 3:30 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying
5:00 pm ET: The Loop 121 (55 laps, 121 miles)
All Saturday track activities in Chicago will be broadcast on USA Network, Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
Grant Park 220 at Chicago Street Course: Updated entry list
Here’s the entry list for the inaugural Grant park 220 at the Chicago Street Course:
- #1 - Ross Chastain
- #2 - Austin Cindric
- #3 - Austin Dillon
- #4 - Kevin Harvick
- #5 - Kyle Larson
- #6 - Brad Keselowski
- #7 - Corey LaJoie
- #8 - Kyle Busch
- #9 - Chase Elliott
- #10 - Aric Almirola
- #11 - Denny Hamlin
- #12 - Ryan Blaney
- #14 - Chase Briscoe
- #15 - Jenson Button
- #16 - AJ Allmendinger
- #17 - Chris Buescher
- #19 - Martin Truex, Jr.
- #20 - Christopher Bell
- #21 - Harrison Burton
- #22 - Joey Logano
- #23 - Bubba Wallace
- #24 - William Byron
- #31 - Justin Haley
- #34 - Michael McDowell
- #38 - Todd Gilliland
- #41 - Ryan Preece
- #42 - Noah Gragson
- #43 - Erik Jones
- #45 - Tyler Reddick
- #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
- #48 - Alex Bowman
- #51 - Andy Lally
- #54 - Ty Gibbs
- #77 - Ty Dillon
- #78 - Josh Bilicki
- #84 - Jimmie Johnson
- #91 - Shane van Gisbergen
- #99 - Daniel Suarez