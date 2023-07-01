NASCAR Saturday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule at Chicago Street Course looks like

The drivers of the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series are scheduled to be at the 2.2-mile-long Street race on Saturday (July 1) for another action-packed weekend kick-off at the Chicago Street Course.

The opening day of Chicago Street Race is scheduled to be a busy day. Saturday’s schedule includes Cup Series practice and a qualifying session, Xfinity Series practice, qualifying and a main race.

Saturday’s weather forecast predicts 64% chance of rain with cloudy weather with a high of 77 degrees at the start of the Xfinity race.

NASCAR's full Saturday schedule at Chicago Street Course

Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s Cup and Xfinity Series races at the Chicago Street Course:

Saturday, July 1, 2023

Garage open

8:30 am ET: Xfinity Series

10:30 am ET – 4:30 pm ET: Cup Series

Track activity

8:00 am ET – 9:00 am ET: Track walk for drivers/teams

11:00 am ET – 11:50 am ET: Xfinity Series Practice

12:00 pm ET – 1:00 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

1:30 pm ET – 2:20 pm ET: Cup Series practice

2:30 pm ET – 3:30 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

5:00 pm ET: The Loop 121 (55 laps, 121 miles)

Sat-USA

(ET)

11-11:50: Xfin practice

Noon: Xfin qual

1:30-2:20: Cup practice

2:30: Cup qual

All Saturday track activities in Chicago will be broadcast on USA Network, Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Grant Park 220 at Chicago Street Course: Updated entry list

Here’s the entry list for the inaugural Grant park 220 at the Chicago Street Course:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Kevin Harvick #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Aric Almirola #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - Jenson Button #16 - AJ Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Martin Truex, Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Justin Haley #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland #41 - Ryan Preece #42 - Noah Gragson #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Andy Lally #54 - Ty Gibbs #77 - Ty Dillon #78 - Josh Bilicki #84 - Jimmie Johnson #91 - Shane van Gisbergen #99 - Daniel Suarez

