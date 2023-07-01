Create

NASCAR Saturday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule at Chicago Street Course looks like

Chicago Street Race - Previews
A general view of preparation for the Chicago Street Race on June 30, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

The drivers of the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series are scheduled to be at the 2.2-mile-long Street race on Saturday (July 1) for another action-packed weekend kick-off at the Chicago Street Course.

The opening day of Chicago Street Race is scheduled to be a busy day. Saturday’s schedule includes Cup Series practice and a qualifying session, Xfinity Series practice, qualifying and a main race.

Saturday’s weather forecast predicts 64% chance of rain with cloudy weather with a high of 77 degrees at the start of the Xfinity race.

NASCAR's full Saturday schedule at Chicago Street Course

Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s Cup and Xfinity Series races at the Chicago Street Course:

Saturday, July 1, 2023

Garage open

8:30 am ET: Xfinity Series

10:30 am ET – 4:30 pm ET: Cup Series

Track activity

8:00 am ET – 9:00 am ET: Track walk for drivers/teams

11:00 am ET – 11:50 am ET: Xfinity Series Practice

12:00 pm ET – 1:00 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

1:30 pm ET – 2:20 pm ET: Cup Series practice

2:30 pm ET – 3:30 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

5:00 pm ET: The Loop 121 (55 laps, 121 miles)

All Saturday track activities in Chicago will be broadcast on USA Network, Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Grant Park 220 at Chicago Street Course: Updated entry list

Here’s the entry list for the inaugural Grant park 220 at the Chicago Street Course:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Aric Almirola
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 - Jenson Button
  15. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #19 - Martin Truex, Jr.
  18. #20 - Christopher Bell
  19. #21 - Harrison Burton
  20. #22 - Joey Logano
  21. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  22. #24 - William Byron
  23. #31 - Justin Haley
  24. #34 - Michael McDowell
  25. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  26. #41 - Ryan Preece
  27. #42 - Noah Gragson
  28. #43 - Erik Jones
  29. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  30. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
  31. #48 - Alex Bowman
  32. #51 - Andy Lally
  33. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  34. #77 - Ty Dillon
  35. #78 - Josh Bilicki
  36. #84 - Jimmie Johnson
  37. #91 - Shane van Gisbergen
  38. #99 - Daniel Suarez

