NASCAR Saturday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule at Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium looks like

NASCAR's thrilling racing season is officially back. The drivers of the NASCAR Cup Series are scheduled to be at the Bowman Gray Stadium on Saturday (February 1) as the Cook Out Clash, the preseason exhibition event, will kick off the 2025 season.

The 39 Cup drivers will take part in a practice, qualifying, and four heat races on Saturday ahead of the main event on Sunday. Practice will begin with three groups of 13 cars apiece at 6:10 pm ET. Each group will have two 8-minute practice sessions. Afterwards, four 25-lap heat races will begin at 8:30 pm ET.

Saturday’s weather forecast predicted mainly sunny and a 2% chance of rain at the start of the heat races.

NASCAR's full Saturday schedule at Bowman Gray Stadium

Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action for the NASCAR Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium:

Saturday, February 1, 2025

Garage open

8 am ET – 3:30 pm ET: Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Modifieds

3:30 pm ET – 10:30 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series

Track activity

11:15 am–12 pm ET: Modifieds practice

12 pm ET – 12:45 pm ET: Modifieds qualifying

1:45 pm ET: Modifieds race (125 laps or 90 minutes)

6:10 pm ET – 8 pm ET: Cup practice and qualifying

8:30 pm ET: Heat Race 1 (25 laps)

8:45 pm: Heat Race 2 (25 laps)

9 pm: Heat Race 3 (25 laps)

9:15 pm: Heat Race 4 (25 laps)

The practice for Saturday’s action will be broadcast on FS1, and radio coverage will be live on Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium: Entry list

Here’s the entry list for this year’s Clash:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Noah Gragson #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Justin Haley #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Ty Dillon #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #15 - Tim Brown #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Chase Briscoe #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Josh Berry #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #34 - Todd Gilliland #35 - Riley Herbst (R) #38 - Zane Smith #41 - Cole Custer #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #50 - Burt Myers #51 - Cody Ware #54 - Ty Gibbs #60 - Ryan Preece #66 - Garrett Smithley #71 - Michael McDowell #77 - Carson Hocevar #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R) #99 - Daniel Suárez

