NASCAR Saturday schedule: Here's what today's schedule at Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium looks like

By Yash Soni
Modified Feb 01, 2025 15:24 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum - Source: Getty
NASCAR Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium (Source: Getty Images)

NASCAR's thrilling racing season is officially back. The drivers of the NASCAR Cup Series are scheduled to be at the Bowman Gray Stadium on Saturday (February 1) as the Cook Out Clash, the preseason exhibition event, will kick off the 2025 season.

The 39 Cup drivers will take part in a practice, qualifying, and four heat races on Saturday ahead of the main event on Sunday. Practice will begin with three groups of 13 cars apiece at 6:10 pm ET. Each group will have two 8-minute practice sessions. Afterwards, four 25-lap heat races will begin at 8:30 pm ET.

Saturday’s weather forecast predicted mainly sunny and a 2% chance of rain at the start of the heat races.

NASCAR's full Saturday schedule at Bowman Gray Stadium

Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action for the NASCAR Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium:

Saturday, February 1, 2025

Garage open

8 am ET – 3:30 pm ET: Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Modifieds

3:30 pm ET – 10:30 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series

Track activity

11:15 am–12 pm ET: Modifieds practice

12 pm ET – 12:45 pm ET: Modifieds qualifying

1:45 pm ET: Modifieds race (125 laps or 90 minutes)

6:10 pm ET – 8 pm ET: Cup practice and qualifying

8:30 pm ET: Heat Race 1 (25 laps)

8:45 pm: Heat Race 2 (25 laps)

9 pm: Heat Race 3 (25 laps)

9:15 pm: Heat Race 4 (25 laps)

The practice for Saturday’s action will be broadcast on FS1, and radio coverage will be live on Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium: Entry list

Here’s the entry list for this year’s Clash:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Noah Gragson
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Justin Haley
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Ty Dillon
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #15 - Tim Brown
  14. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  15. #17 - Chris Buescher
  16. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  17. #20 - Christopher Bell
  18. #21 - Josh Berry
  19. #22 - Joey Logano
  20. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  21. #24 - William Byron
  22. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  23. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
  24. #38 - Zane Smith
  25. #41 - Cole Custer
  26. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  27. #43 - Erik Jones
  28. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  29. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  30. #48 - Alex Bowman
  31. #50 - Burt Myers
  32. #51 - Cody Ware
  33. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  34. #60 - Ryan Preece
  35. #66 - Garrett Smithley
  36. #71 - Michael McDowell
  37. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  38. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  39. #99 - Daniel Suárez

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
