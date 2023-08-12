NASCAR Saturday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule at Indianapolis Motor Speedway looks like

The drivers of NASCAR's top-two national series are scheduled to be at the 2.439-mile road course on Saturday (August 12) for another action-packed weekend kick-off at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

A total of 39 NASCAR Cup Series drivers will be on the track for the scheduled practice and qualifying session on Saturday at 11:35 pm ET and 12:35 pm ET, respectively, which will be followed by the Verizon 200 on Sunday.

The Xfinity drivers will take part in practice and qualifying before concluding their day with the main event on Saturday.

Saturday’s weather forecast predicts a 46% chance of rain, with a high of 81 degrees at the start of the Cup Series qualifying.

NASCAR's full Saturday schedule at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s top-two national series at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway:

Saturday, August 12, 2023

Garage open

7 am ET: Xfinity Series

9:30 am ET – 2 pm ET: Cup Series

Track activity

9:30 am ET – 10 am ET: Xfinity Series practice

10 am ET – 11 am ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

11:30 am ET – 12:30 pm ET: Cup Series practice

12:30 pm ET – 1:30 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

5:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (62 laps, 151.22 miles)

The Saturday track activities at Indiana will be broadcast on the NBC Sports and IMS Radio, while the NASCAR Xfinity Series main event can be watched on USA Network and MRN.

Verizon 200 At The Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway: Qualifying order

Here’s the qualifying order for the Verizon 200 At The Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway:

Group A:

Kamui Kobayashi - 40.300 Mike Rockenfeller - 37.150 Jenson Button - 34.350 Chase Briscoe - 31.450 Chase Elliott - 26.500 Kyle Busch - 25.550 Ryan Preece - 24.250 Austin Dillon - 23.400 Harrison Burton - 22.300 Tyler Reddick - 20.450 Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 20.150 Aric Almirola - 19.550 Bubba Wallace - 15.900 Joey Logano - 13.450 Daniel Suarez - 10.600 Christopher Bell - 8.350 Ross Chastain - 7.450 Chris Buescher - 5.100 Denny Hamlin - 3.550

Group B:

Brodie Kostecki - 61.650 Shane Van Gisbergen - 39.600 Andy Lally - 34.550 Josh Bilicki - 34.150 Todd Gilliland - 28.250 Ty Dillon - 25.750 Alex Bowman - 25.150 Justin Haley - 23.900 AJ Allmendinger - 23.350 Michael McDowell - 22.100 William Byron - 20.350 Corey LaJoie - 19.850 Erik Jones - 16.400 Austin Cindric - 14.900 Ty Gibbs - 12.850 Ryan Blaney - 10.100 Kevin Harvick - 8.150 Kyle Larson - 7.450 Brad Keselowski - 5.100 Martin Truex Jr - 1.500