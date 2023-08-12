NASCAR
  NASCAR Saturday schedule: Here's what today's schedule at Indianapolis Motor Speedway looks like

By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 12, 2023 19:43 IST
NASCAR Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard
The drivers of NASCAR's top-two national series are scheduled to be at the 2.439-mile road course on Saturday (August 12) for another action-packed weekend kick-off at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

A total of 39 NASCAR Cup Series drivers will be on the track for the scheduled practice and qualifying session on Saturday at 11:35 pm ET and 12:35 pm ET, respectively, which will be followed by the Verizon 200 on Sunday.

The Xfinity drivers will take part in practice and qualifying before concluding their day with the main event on Saturday.

Saturday’s weather forecast predicts a 46% chance of rain, with a high of 81 degrees at the start of the Cup Series qualifying.

NASCAR's full Saturday schedule at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s top-two national series at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway:

Saturday, August 12, 2023

Garage open

7 am ET: Xfinity Series

9:30 am ET – 2 pm ET: Cup Series

Track activity

9:30 am ET – 10 am ET: Xfinity Series practice

10 am ET – 11 am ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

11:30 am ET – 12:30 pm ET: Cup Series practice

12:30 pm ET – 1:30 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

5:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (62 laps, 151.22 miles)

The Saturday track activities at Indiana will be broadcast on the NBC Sports and IMS Radio, while the NASCAR Xfinity Series main event can be watched on USA Network and MRN.

Verizon 200 At The Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway: Qualifying order

Here’s the qualifying order for the Verizon 200 At The Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway:

Group A:

  1. Kamui Kobayashi - 40.300
  2. Mike Rockenfeller - 37.150
  3. Jenson Button - 34.350
  4. Chase Briscoe - 31.450
  5. Chase Elliott - 26.500
  6. Kyle Busch - 25.550
  7. Ryan Preece - 24.250
  8. Austin Dillon - 23.400
  9. Harrison Burton - 22.300
  10. Tyler Reddick - 20.450
  11. Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 20.150
  12. Aric Almirola - 19.550
  13. Bubba Wallace - 15.900
  14. Joey Logano - 13.450
  15. Daniel Suarez - 10.600
  16. Christopher Bell - 8.350
  17. Ross Chastain - 7.450
  18. Chris Buescher - 5.100
  19. Denny Hamlin - 3.550

Group B:

  1. Brodie Kostecki - 61.650
  2. Shane Van Gisbergen - 39.600
  3. Andy Lally - 34.550
  4. Josh Bilicki - 34.150
  5. Todd Gilliland - 28.250
  6. Ty Dillon - 25.750
  7. Alex Bowman - 25.150
  8. Justin Haley - 23.900
  9. AJ Allmendinger - 23.350
  10. Michael McDowell - 22.100
  11. William Byron - 20.350
  12. Corey LaJoie - 19.850
  13. Erik Jones - 16.400
  14. Austin Cindric - 14.900
  15. Ty Gibbs - 12.850
  16. Ryan Blaney - 10.100
  17. Kevin Harvick - 8.150
  18. Kyle Larson - 7.450
  19. Brad Keselowski - 5.100
  20. Martin Truex Jr - 1.500

Edited by Yash Soni
