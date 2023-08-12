NASCAR Saturday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule at Indianapolis Motor Speedway looks like

The drivers of NASCAR's top-two national series are scheduled to be at the 2.439-mile road course on Saturday (August 12) for another action-packed weekend kick-off at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
A total of 39 NASCAR Cup Series drivers will be on the track for the scheduled practice and qualifying session on Saturday at 11:35 pm ET and 12:35 pm ET, respectively, which will be followed by the Verizon 200 on Sunday.
The Xfinity drivers will take part in practice and qualifying before concluding their day with the main event on Saturday.
Saturday’s weather forecast predicts a 46% chance of rain, with a high of 81 degrees at the start of the Cup Series qualifying.
NASCAR's full Saturday schedule at Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s top-two national series at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway:
Saturday, August 12, 2023
Garage open
7 am ET: Xfinity Series
9:30 am ET – 2 pm ET: Cup Series
Track activity
9:30 am ET – 10 am ET: Xfinity Series practice
10 am ET – 11 am ET: Xfinity Series qualifying
11:30 am ET – 12:30 pm ET: Cup Series practice
12:30 pm ET – 1:30 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying
5:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (62 laps, 151.22 miles)
The Saturday track activities at Indiana will be broadcast on the NBC Sports and IMS Radio, while the NASCAR Xfinity Series main event can be watched on USA Network and MRN.
Verizon 200 At The Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway: Qualifying order
Here’s the qualifying order for the Verizon 200 At The Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway:
Group A:
- Kamui Kobayashi - 40.300
- Mike Rockenfeller - 37.150
- Jenson Button - 34.350
- Chase Briscoe - 31.450
- Chase Elliott - 26.500
- Kyle Busch - 25.550
- Ryan Preece - 24.250
- Austin Dillon - 23.400
- Harrison Burton - 22.300
- Tyler Reddick - 20.450
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 20.150
- Aric Almirola - 19.550
- Bubba Wallace - 15.900
- Joey Logano - 13.450
- Daniel Suarez - 10.600
- Christopher Bell - 8.350
- Ross Chastain - 7.450
- Chris Buescher - 5.100
- Denny Hamlin - 3.550
Group B:
- Brodie Kostecki - 61.650
- Shane Van Gisbergen - 39.600
- Andy Lally - 34.550
- Josh Bilicki - 34.150
- Todd Gilliland - 28.250
- Ty Dillon - 25.750
- Alex Bowman - 25.150
- Justin Haley - 23.900
- AJ Allmendinger - 23.350
- Michael McDowell - 22.100
- William Byron - 20.350
- Corey LaJoie - 19.850
- Erik Jones - 16.400
- Austin Cindric - 14.900
- Ty Gibbs - 12.850
- Ryan Blaney - 10.100
- Kevin Harvick - 8.150
- Kyle Larson - 7.450
- Brad Keselowski - 5.100
- Martin Truex Jr - 1.500