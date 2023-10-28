NASCAR Saturday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule at Martinsville Speedway looks like

The NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series are scheduled to take place at the Martinsville Speedway on Saturday, October 28, for another action-packed racing weekend.

A total of 36 NASCAR Cup Series drivers will be on the track for the scheduled practice and qualifying session on Saturday at 12:35 pm ET and 1:20 pm ET, respectively, which will be followed by Xfinity 500 on Sunday.

After Friday’s Xfinity qualifying, where Sammy Smith claimed his first Xfinity pole. He will start the Round of 8 elimination race on the front row with Justin Allgaier. The Xfinity Series is planned for the 250-lap race at 3:30 pm ET.

The weather forecast on Saturday predicts sunny skies with a high temperature of 83 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity Series race.

NASCAR's full Saturday schedule at Martinsville Speedway

Here's the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s top two national series at the Martinsville Speedway:

Saturday, October 28, 2023

Garage open

7:30 am ET – 3 pm ET: Cup Series

12:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series

Track activity

12:35 pm ET – 1:20 pm ET: Cup Series practice

1:20 pm ET – 2:30 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

3:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (250 laps and 131.5 miles)

The Saturday track activities at Martinsville will be broadcast on USA, NBC Sports, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway: Qualifying order

Here's the qualifying order for the NASCAR's Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway:

Group A:

BJ McLeod – 37.750

JJ Yeley(i) – 33.850

Ryan Newman - 29.850

Todd Gilliland - 26.950

Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. – 23.450

Corey LaJoie – 21.800

Erik Jones – 20.350

Daniel Suarez – 18.800

Brad Keselowski – 18.350

Austin Cindric – 16.900

Kyle Busch – 15.250

Kevin Harvick – 13.400

Ty Gibbs # - 11.200

Bubba Wallace – 9.550

Denny Hamlin (P) – 19.200

Chris Buescher (P) – 16.550

Tyler Reddick (P) – 4.600

William Byron (P) – 2.650

Group B

Carson Hocevar – 35.600

Harrison Burton – 33.050

Ty Dillon – 28.350

Justin Haley – 24.300

Chase Briscoe – 22.750

Ross Chastain – 20.950

Alex Bowman – 19.800

Michael McDowell – 18.800

Ryan Preece – 18.050

Austin Dillon – 16.800

Aric Almirola – 13.700

AJ Allmendinger – 12.100

Joey Logano – 10.000

Martin Truex, Jr. (P) – 19.950

Kyle Larson (P) – 18.850

Chase Elliott (P) – 13.750

Ryan Blaney (P) – 2.800

Christopher Bell (P) – 1.350