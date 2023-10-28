NASCAR Saturday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule at Martinsville Speedway looks like

The NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series are scheduled to take place at the Martinsville Speedway on Saturday, October 28, for another action-packed racing weekend.
A total of 36 NASCAR Cup Series drivers will be on the track for the scheduled practice and qualifying session on Saturday at 12:35 pm ET and 1:20 pm ET, respectively, which will be followed by Xfinity 500 on Sunday.
After Friday’s Xfinity qualifying, where Sammy Smith claimed his first Xfinity pole. He will start the Round of 8 elimination race on the front row with Justin Allgaier. The Xfinity Series is planned for the 250-lap race at 3:30 pm ET.
The weather forecast on Saturday predicts sunny skies with a high temperature of 83 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity Series race.
NASCAR's full Saturday schedule at Martinsville Speedway
Here's the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s top two national series at the Martinsville Speedway:
Saturday, October 28, 2023
Garage open
7:30 am ET – 3 pm ET: Cup Series
12:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series
Track activity
12:35 pm ET – 1:20 pm ET: Cup Series practice
1:20 pm ET – 2:30 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying
3:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (250 laps and 131.5 miles)
The Saturday track activities at Martinsville will be broadcast on USA, NBC Sports, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway: Qualifying order
Here's the qualifying order for the NASCAR's Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway:
Group A:
- BJ McLeod – 37.750
- JJ Yeley(i) – 33.850
- Ryan Newman - 29.850
- Todd Gilliland - 26.950
- Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. – 23.450
- Corey LaJoie – 21.800
- Erik Jones – 20.350
- Daniel Suarez – 18.800
- Brad Keselowski – 18.350
- Austin Cindric – 16.900
- Kyle Busch – 15.250
- Kevin Harvick – 13.400
- Ty Gibbs # - 11.200
- Bubba Wallace – 9.550
- Denny Hamlin (P) – 19.200
- Chris Buescher (P) – 16.550
- Tyler Reddick (P) – 4.600
- William Byron (P) – 2.650
Group B
- Carson Hocevar – 35.600
- Harrison Burton – 33.050
- Ty Dillon – 28.350
- Justin Haley – 24.300
- Chase Briscoe – 22.750
- Ross Chastain – 20.950
- Alex Bowman – 19.800
- Michael McDowell – 18.800
- Ryan Preece – 18.050
- Austin Dillon – 16.800
- Aric Almirola – 13.700
- AJ Allmendinger – 12.100
- Joey Logano – 10.000
- Martin Truex, Jr. (P) – 19.950
- Kyle Larson (P) – 18.850
- Chase Elliott (P) – 13.750
- Ryan Blaney (P) – 2.800
- Christopher Bell (P) – 1.350