NASCAR Saturday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule at Michigan International Speedway looks like

The drivers of the NASCAR top-two national series are scheduled to be at the two-mile-long D-shaped track on Saturday (August 5) for another action-packed weekend kick-off at the Michigan International Speedway.

A total of 37 NASCAR Cup Series drivers will be on the track for the scheduled practice and qualifying session on Saturday at 12:35 pm ET and 1:20 pm ET, respectively, which will be followed by the FireKeepers Casino 400 on Sunday.

After Friday’s Xfinity qualifying, where Josh Berry takes the pole, Xfinity Series is scheduled for the 250-mile main event at 3:30 pm ET.

Saturday’s weather forecast predicts a 1% chance of rain with sunny skies with a high of 78 degrees at the start of the Cup Series qualifying.

NASCAR's full Saturday schedule at Michigan International Speedway

Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s top-two national series at the Michigan International Speedway:

Saturday, August 5, 2023

Garage open

7:30 am ET – 3 pm ET: Cup Series

12:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series

Track activity

12:35 pm ET – 1:20 pm ET: Cup Series practice

1:20 pm ET – 2:30 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

3:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (125 laps, 250 miles)

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Xfinity pick for today at Michigan: Ty Gibbs ... top-5: Gibbs Mayer Hill Nemechek Berry



12:35-USA-Cup p&q

3-NBC-Prerace

3:41-NBC-Xfinity green 30-30-65, 4 sets tires, fuel 45-48 laps

Saturday track activities at Michigan will be broadcast on USA Network and Motor Racing Network (MRN), While Xfinity main event can be watched on NBC and MRN.

FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway: Qualifying order

Here’s the qualifying order for the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway:

Group A:

Josh Bilicki - 38.000

Ty Dillon - 33.750

Harrison Burton - 30.800

Noah Gragson - 27.650

Austin Cindric - 25.950

AJ Allmendinger - 25.450

Todd Gilliland - 23.850

Michael McDowell - 19.700

Alex Bowman - 18.100

Aric Almirola - 16.300

Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 14.950

Kyle Larson - 14.250

Ryan Blaney - 13.150

William Byron - 12.300

Chase Elliott - 11.850

Kevin Harvick - 8.600

Joey Logano - 8.200

Kyle Busch - 3.850

Group B:

Austin Hill - 41.000

Cole Custer - 35.550

JJ Yeley - 32.900

Corey LaJoie - 28.300

Daniel Suarez - 27.450

Justin Haley - 25.600

Erik Jones - 25.050

Chase Briscoe - 21.000

Ross Chastain - 18.500

Austin Dillon - 17.950

Ty Gibbs - 15.200

Christopher Bell - 14.850

Bubba Wallace - 13.250

Tyler Reddick - 12.350

Ryan Preece - 12.150

Martin Truex Jr - 8.950

Brad Keselowski - 8.200

Chris Buescher - 6.850

Denny Hamlin - 2.000