NASCAR Saturday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule at Michigan International Speedway looks like

The drivers of the NASCAR top-two national series are scheduled to be at the two-mile-long D-shaped track on Saturday (August 5) for another action-packed weekend kick-off at the Michigan International Speedway.
A total of 37 NASCAR Cup Series drivers will be on the track for the scheduled practice and qualifying session on Saturday at 12:35 pm ET and 1:20 pm ET, respectively, which will be followed by the FireKeepers Casino 400 on Sunday.
After Friday’s Xfinity qualifying, where Josh Berry takes the pole, Xfinity Series is scheduled for the 250-mile main event at 3:30 pm ET.
Saturday’s weather forecast predicts a 1% chance of rain with sunny skies with a high of 78 degrees at the start of the Cup Series qualifying.
NASCAR's full Saturday schedule at Michigan International Speedway
Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s top-two national series at the Michigan International Speedway:
Saturday, August 5, 2023
Garage open
7:30 am ET – 3 pm ET: Cup Series
12:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series
Track activity
12:35 pm ET – 1:20 pm ET: Cup Series practice
1:20 pm ET – 2:30 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying
3:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (125 laps, 250 miles)
Saturday track activities at Michigan will be broadcast on USA Network and Motor Racing Network (MRN), While Xfinity main event can be watched on NBC and MRN.
FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway: Qualifying order
Here’s the qualifying order for the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway:
Group A:
- Josh Bilicki - 38.000
- Ty Dillon - 33.750
- Harrison Burton - 30.800
- Noah Gragson - 27.650
- Austin Cindric - 25.950
- AJ Allmendinger - 25.450
- Todd Gilliland - 23.850
- Michael McDowell - 19.700
- Alex Bowman - 18.100
- Aric Almirola - 16.300
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 14.950
- Kyle Larson - 14.250
- Ryan Blaney - 13.150
- William Byron - 12.300
- Chase Elliott - 11.850
- Kevin Harvick - 8.600
- Joey Logano - 8.200
- Kyle Busch - 3.850
Group B:
- Austin Hill - 41.000
- Cole Custer - 35.550
- JJ Yeley - 32.900
- Corey LaJoie - 28.300
- Daniel Suarez - 27.450
- Justin Haley - 25.600
- Erik Jones - 25.050
- Chase Briscoe - 21.000
- Ross Chastain - 18.500
- Austin Dillon - 17.950
- Ty Gibbs - 15.200
- Christopher Bell - 14.850
- Bubba Wallace - 13.250
- Tyler Reddick - 12.350
- Ryan Preece - 12.150
- Martin Truex Jr - 8.950
- Brad Keselowski - 8.200
- Chris Buescher - 6.850
- Denny Hamlin - 2.000