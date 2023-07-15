NASCAR Saturday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule at New Hampshire Motor Speedway looks like

NASCAR
By Yash Soni
Modified Jul 15, 2023 19:09 IST
NASCAR Cup Series Foxwoods Resort Casino 301

The drivers of the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series are scheduled to be at the 1.058-mile-long track on Saturday (July 15) for another action-packed weekend kick-off at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

A total of 36 Cup Series drivers will be on the track for the scheduled practice and qualifying session on Saturday at 12:05 pm ET and 12:50 pm ET, respectively, which will be followed by the Crayon 301 on Sunday.

After Friday’s Xfinity qualifying, where Chandler Smith secured the pole, Xfinity Series is scheduled for the 200-mile main event at 3 pm ET.

Saturday’s weather forecast predicts a 16% chance of rain with cloudy weather with a high of 88 degrees at the start of the Xfinity race.

NASCAR's full Saturday schedule at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s Cup and Xfinity Series races at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway:

Saturday, July 15, 2023

Garage open

7 am ET – 2:30 pm ET: Cup Series

12 pm ET: Xfinity Series

Track activity

12:05 pm ET – 12:50 pm ET: Cup practice

12:50 pm ET – 2 pm ET: Cup qualifying

3 pm ET: Ambetter Health 200 (200 laps, 211.6 miles)

6 pm ET: NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race (100 laps, 105.8 miles)

All Saturday track activities in New Hampshire will be broadcast on USA Network, Performance Racing Network (PRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Crayon 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway: Qualifying order

Here’s the qualifying order for the Crayon 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway:

Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score

  1. Noah Gragson - 33.050
  2. Corey LaJoie - 29.500
  3. Cole Custer - 28.300
  4. BJ McLeod - 26.800
  5. Chase Briscoe - 25.150
  6. Tyler Reddick - 23.350
  7. Bubba Wallace - 22.750
  8. Ross Chastain - 22.300
  9. Todd Gilliland - 20.600
  10. Alex Bowman - 19.500
  11. Martin Truex Jr - 17.300
  12. Austin Cindric - 14.900
  13. Chris Buescher - 14.200
  14. Justin Haley - 13.400
  15. Michael McDowell - 11.750
  16. Brad Keselowski - 10.950
  17. Denny Hamlin - 9.200
  18. Kyle Busch - 2.700

Group B: Order - Driver – Metric score

  1. Harrison Burton - 30.050
  2. Ryan Newman - 29.350
  3. Ty Dillon - 26.850
  4. Ryan Preece - 25.200
  5. Ty Gibbs - 24.650
  6. Kyle Larson - 23.350
  7. Kevin Harvick - 22.500
  8. Austin Dillon - 21.700
  9. Aric Almirola - 20.500
  10. Erik Jones - 17.550
  11. Joey Logano - 15.900
  12. Christopher Bell - 14.550
  13. Chase Elliott - 14.050
  14. AJ Allmendinger - 13.000
  15. Daniel Suarez - 11.000
  16. Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 10.850
  17. Ryan Blaney - 8.450
  18. William Byron - 2.800

