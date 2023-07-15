NASCAR Saturday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule at New Hampshire Motor Speedway looks like

The drivers of the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series are scheduled to be at the 1.058-mile-long track on Saturday (July 15) for another action-packed weekend kick-off at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
A total of 36 Cup Series drivers will be on the track for the scheduled practice and qualifying session on Saturday at 12:05 pm ET and 12:50 pm ET, respectively, which will be followed by the Crayon 301 on Sunday.
After Friday’s Xfinity qualifying, where Chandler Smith secured the pole, Xfinity Series is scheduled for the 200-mile main event at 3 pm ET.
Saturday’s weather forecast predicts a 16% chance of rain with cloudy weather with a high of 88 degrees at the start of the Xfinity race.
NASCAR's full Saturday schedule at New Hampshire Motor Speedway
Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s Cup and Xfinity Series races at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway:
Saturday, July 15, 2023
Garage open
7 am ET – 2:30 pm ET: Cup Series
12 pm ET: Xfinity Series
Track activity
12:05 pm ET – 12:50 pm ET: Cup practice
12:50 pm ET – 2 pm ET: Cup qualifying
3 pm ET: Ambetter Health 200 (200 laps, 211.6 miles)
6 pm ET: NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race (100 laps, 105.8 miles)
All Saturday track activities in New Hampshire will be broadcast on USA Network, Performance Racing Network (PRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
Crayon 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway: Qualifying order
Here’s the qualifying order for the Crayon 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway:
Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score
- Noah Gragson - 33.050
- Corey LaJoie - 29.500
- Cole Custer - 28.300
- BJ McLeod - 26.800
- Chase Briscoe - 25.150
- Tyler Reddick - 23.350
- Bubba Wallace - 22.750
- Ross Chastain - 22.300
- Todd Gilliland - 20.600
- Alex Bowman - 19.500
- Martin Truex Jr - 17.300
- Austin Cindric - 14.900
- Chris Buescher - 14.200
- Justin Haley - 13.400
- Michael McDowell - 11.750
- Brad Keselowski - 10.950
- Denny Hamlin - 9.200
- Kyle Busch - 2.700
Group B: Order - Driver – Metric score
- Harrison Burton - 30.050
- Ryan Newman - 29.350
- Ty Dillon - 26.850
- Ryan Preece - 25.200
- Ty Gibbs - 24.650
- Kyle Larson - 23.350
- Kevin Harvick - 22.500
- Austin Dillon - 21.700
- Aric Almirola - 20.500
- Erik Jones - 17.550
- Joey Logano - 15.900
- Christopher Bell - 14.550
- Chase Elliott - 14.050
- AJ Allmendinger - 13.000
- Daniel Suarez - 11.000
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 10.850
- Ryan Blaney - 8.450
- William Byron - 2.800