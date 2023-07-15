NASCAR Saturday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule at New Hampshire Motor Speedway looks like

The drivers of the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series are scheduled to be at the 1.058-mile-long track on Saturday (July 15) for another action-packed weekend kick-off at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

A total of 36 Cup Series drivers will be on the track for the scheduled practice and qualifying session on Saturday at 12:05 pm ET and 12:50 pm ET, respectively, which will be followed by the Crayon 301 on Sunday.

After Friday’s Xfinity qualifying, where Chandler Smith secured the pole, Xfinity Series is scheduled for the 200-mile main event at 3 pm ET.

Saturday’s weather forecast predicts a 16% chance of rain with cloudy weather with a high of 88 degrees at the start of the Xfinity race.

NASCAR's full Saturday schedule at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s Cup and Xfinity Series races at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway:

Saturday, July 15, 2023

Garage open

7 am ET – 2:30 pm ET: Cup Series

12 pm ET: Xfinity Series

Track activity

12:05 pm ET – 12:50 pm ET: Cup practice

12:50 pm ET – 2 pm ET: Cup qualifying

3 pm ET: Ambetter Health 200 (200 laps, 211.6 miles)

6 pm ET: NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race (100 laps, 105.8 miles)

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass pick for Xfinity race at New Hampshire: Custer ... top-5: Custer Berry Allgaier CSmith AHill



All Saturday track activities in New Hampshire will be broadcast on USA Network, Performance Racing Network (PRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Crayon 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway: Qualifying order

Here’s the qualifying order for the Crayon 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway:

Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score

Noah Gragson - 33.050 Corey LaJoie - 29.500 Cole Custer - 28.300 BJ McLeod - 26.800 Chase Briscoe - 25.150 Tyler Reddick - 23.350 Bubba Wallace - 22.750 Ross Chastain - 22.300 Todd Gilliland - 20.600 Alex Bowman - 19.500 Martin Truex Jr - 17.300 Austin Cindric - 14.900 Chris Buescher - 14.200 Justin Haley - 13.400 Michael McDowell - 11.750 Brad Keselowski - 10.950 Denny Hamlin - 9.200 Kyle Busch - 2.700

Group B: Order - Driver – Metric score

Harrison Burton - 30.050 Ryan Newman - 29.350 Ty Dillon - 26.850 Ryan Preece - 25.200 Ty Gibbs - 24.650 Kyle Larson - 23.350 Kevin Harvick - 22.500 Austin Dillon - 21.700 Aric Almirola - 20.500 Erik Jones - 17.550 Joey Logano - 15.900 Christopher Bell - 14.550 Chase Elliott - 14.050 AJ Allmendinger - 13.000 Daniel Suarez - 11.000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 10.850 Ryan Blaney - 8.450 William Byron - 2.800