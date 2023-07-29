NASCAR Saturday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule at Richmond Raceway, Road America looks like

The drivers of the NASCAR all three national series are scheduled to be at the Richmond Raceway and Road America on Saturday (July 29).
A total of 36 Cup Series drivers will be on the track for the scheduled practice and qualifying session on Saturday at 12:35 pm ET and 1:20 pm ET, respectively, which will be followed by the Cook Out 400 on Sunday.
After Friday’s Xfinity qualifying, where AJ Allmendinger takes the pole, Xfinity Series is scheduled for the 182.16-mile main event at 3 pm ET. The Truck Series race is also scheduled for a 187.5-mile race.
Saturday’s weather forecast at Road America predicted 0% chance of race at the start of NASCAR Xfinity Series race and at Richmond Raceway there is 44% chance of race, with a high of 90 degrees at the start of the Truck race.
NASCAR's full Saturday schedule at Richmond Raceway, Road America
Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s all three national series at the Richmond Raceway and Road America:
Saturday, July 29, 2023
Garage open
7:30 am ET – 3 pm ET: Cup Series (at Richmond Raceway)
3 pm ET: Truck Series (at Richmond Raceway)
12 pm ET: Xfinity Series (at Road America)
Track activity
12:35 pm ET – 1:20 pm ET: Cup Series practice (at Richmond Raceway)
1:20 pm ET – 2:30 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying (at Richmond Raceway)
7:30 pm ET: Truck Series race (250 laps, 187.5 miles at Richmond Raceway)
3 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (45 laps, 182.16 miles at Road America)
All Saturday track activities at Richmond Raceway will be broadcast on USA Network, Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, While Truck event can be watched on FS1.
Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway: Qualifying order
Here’s the qualifying order for the Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway:
Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score
- Ryan Newman - 34.900
- Ty Dillon - 30.550
- Daniel Suarez - 30.250
- JJ Yeley - 29.600
- Corey LaJoie - 27.300
- Justin Haley - 25.600
- Austin Cindric - 22.800
- Ryan Blaney - 19.500
- Aric Almirola - 18.450
- Harrison Burton - 18.050
- Erik Jones - 15.950
- Chris Buescher - 15.350
- Bubba Wallace - 13.800
- Chase Elliott - 12.300
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 10.700
- William Byron - 8.450
- Christopher Bell - 6.500
- Denny Hamlin - 3.050
- BJ McLeod - 33.550
- Chase Briscoe - 30.450
- Austin Dillon - 29.750
- Ryan Preece - 28.350
- Noah Gragson - 26.750
- Joey Logano - 24.450
- Todd Gilliland - 20.750
- Michael McDowell - 18.950
- Alex Bowman - 18.100
- AJ Allmendinger - 16.350
- Kyle Busch - 15.450
- Brad Keselowski - 14.750
- Kyle Larson - 12.900
- Ross Chastain - 11.550
- Ty Gibbs - 10.450
- Kevin Harvick - 7.800
- Tyler Reddick - 5.750
- Martin Truex Jr - 2.150