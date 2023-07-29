NASCAR Saturday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule at Richmond Raceway, Road America looks like

The drivers of the NASCAR all three national series are scheduled to be at the Richmond Raceway and Road America on Saturday (July 29).

A total of 36 Cup Series drivers will be on the track for the scheduled practice and qualifying session on Saturday at 12:35 pm ET and 1:20 pm ET, respectively, which will be followed by the Cook Out 400 on Sunday.

After Friday’s Xfinity qualifying, where AJ Allmendinger takes the pole, Xfinity Series is scheduled for the 182.16-mile main event at 3 pm ET. The Truck Series race is also scheduled for a 187.5-mile race.

Saturday’s weather forecast at Road America predicted 0% chance of race at the start of NASCAR Xfinity Series race and at Richmond Raceway there is 44% chance of race, with a high of 90 degrees at the start of the Truck race.

NASCAR's full Saturday schedule at Richmond Raceway, Road America

Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s all three national series at the Richmond Raceway and Road America:

Saturday, July 29, 2023

Garage open

7:30 am ET – 3 pm ET: Cup Series (at Richmond Raceway)

3 pm ET: Truck Series (at Richmond Raceway)

12 pm ET: Xfinity Series (at Road America)

Track activity

12:35 pm ET – 1:20 pm ET: Cup Series practice (at Richmond Raceway)

1:20 pm ET – 2:30 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying (at Richmond Raceway)

7:30 pm ET: Truck Series race (250 laps, 187.5 miles at Richmond Raceway)

3 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (45 laps, 182.16 miles at Road America)

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Picks:

Xfinity at Road America: Allgaier to win ... Allgaier, Allmendinger, Custer, Grala, Herbst



Trucks at Richmond: Majeski to win ... Majeski ZSmith Heim Eckes Crafton



ET

12:35-USA-Cup p&q

2:30-NBC-Prerace

3:05-NBC-Xfin 22-12-11

7-FS1-RaceDay

7:46-FS1-Truck 70-70-110

All Saturday track activities at Richmond Raceway will be broadcast on USA Network, Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, While Truck event can be watched on FS1.

Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway: Qualifying order

Here’s the qualifying order for the Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway:

Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score

Ryan Newman - 34.900

Ty Dillon - 30.550

Daniel Suarez - 30.250

JJ Yeley - 29.600

Corey LaJoie - 27.300

Justin Haley - 25.600

Austin Cindric - 22.800

Ryan Blaney - 19.500

Aric Almirola - 18.450

Harrison Burton - 18.050

Erik Jones - 15.950

Chris Buescher - 15.350

Bubba Wallace - 13.800

Chase Elliott - 12.300

Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 10.700

William Byron - 8.450

Christopher Bell - 6.500

Denny Hamlin - 3.050

BJ McLeod - 33.550

Chase Briscoe - 30.450

Austin Dillon - 29.750

Ryan Preece - 28.350

Noah Gragson - 26.750

Joey Logano - 24.450

Todd Gilliland - 20.750

Michael McDowell - 18.950

Alex Bowman - 18.100

AJ Allmendinger - 16.350

Kyle Busch - 15.450

Brad Keselowski - 14.750

Kyle Larson - 12.900

Ross Chastain - 11.550

Ty Gibbs - 10.450

Kevin Harvick - 7.800

Tyler Reddick - 5.750

Martin Truex Jr - 2.150