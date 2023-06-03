Create

NASCAR Saturday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule at World Wide Technology Raceway looks like

By Yash Soni
Modified Jun 03, 2023 20:32 IST
NASCAR Cup Series The Real Heroes 400
NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 at Gateway

The drivers of the NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series are scheduled to be at the 1.25-mile-long track on Saturday (June 3) as the action of the season’s 15th weekend continues at World Wide Technology Raceway.

A total of 36 Cup Series drivers will be on the track for scheduled practice and qualifying session on Saturday at 10:00 am ET and 10:45 am ET, respectively, which will be followed by the Enjoy Illinois 300 on Sunday.

After Friday’s Truck qualifying, where Ty Majeski claimed the pole, the Truck Series drivers are all set to take the field in the 200-mile race. On the other hand, NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers will be seen in action at Portland International Raceway.

NASCAR's full Saturday schedule at World Wide Technology Raceway

Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s Cup, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series races at the World Wide Technology Raceway:

Saturday, June 3, 2023

Garage open

8:00 am ET – 12:30 pm ET: Cup Series (at Gateway)

10:30 am ET: Truck Series (at Gateway)

10:00 am ET: Xfinity Series (at Portland)

Track activity

10:00 am ET – 10:45 am ET: Cup Series practice (at Gateway)

10:45 am ET – 12:00 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying (at Gateway)

1:30 pm ET: Truck Series race (160 laps, 200 miles) (at Gateway)

11:30 am ET – 12 pm ET: Xfinity Series practice (at Portland)

12:00 pm ET – 1:00 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying (at Portland)

4:30 pm ET: Xfinity race (75 laps, 147.75 miles) (at Portland)

All Saturday track activities in Illinois will be broadcast on FS1, Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

2023 Enjoy Illinois 300: Qualifying order

Here’s the qualifying order for the second annual Enjoy Illinois 300 at the World Wide Technology Raceway:

Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score

  • JJ Yeley - 36.550
  • BJ McLeod - 32.200
  • Ty Dillon - 31.000
  • Erik Jones - 28.600
  • Carson Hocevar - 27.650
  • Michael McDowell - 26.200
  • Chase Briscoe - 25.050
  • Denny Hamlin - 21.300
  • Kyle Larson - 20.500
  • Ryan Preece - 19.900
  • Justin Haley - 19.000
  • Joey Logano - 16.000
  • Brad Keselowski - 14.600
  • Alex Bowman - 14.100
  • Chris Buescher - 10.300
  • Kyle Busch - 8.300
  • Tyler Reddick - 5.750
  • William Byron - 2.350

Group B: Order - Driver – Metric score

  • Noah Gragson - 34.950
  • Gray Gaulding - 31.600
  • Corey LaJoie - 30.500
  • Austin Cindric - 27.650
  • Todd Gilliland - 27.300
  • Aric Almirola - 25.650
  • Harrison Burton - 22.900
  • Daniel Suarez - 20.850
  • Ty Gibbs - 20.050
  • AJ Allmendinger - 19.050
  • Austin Dillon - 17.550
  • Christopher Bell - 15.600
  • Ross Chastain - 14.350
  • Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 10.300
  • Bubba Wallace - 8.850
  • Kevin Harvick - 7.950
  • Martin Truex Jr - 4.450
  • Ryan Blaney - 1.350

