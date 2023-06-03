NASCAR Saturday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule at World Wide Technology Raceway looks like

The drivers of the NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series are scheduled to be at the 1.25-mile-long track on Saturday (June 3) as the action of the season’s 15th weekend continues at World Wide Technology Raceway.

A total of 36 Cup Series drivers will be on the track for scheduled practice and qualifying session on Saturday at 10:00 am ET and 10:45 am ET, respectively, which will be followed by the Enjoy Illinois 300 on Sunday.

After Friday’s Truck qualifying, where Ty Majeski claimed the pole, the Truck Series drivers are all set to take the field in the 200-mile race. On the other hand, NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers will be seen in action at Portland International Raceway.

NASCAR's full Saturday schedule at World Wide Technology Raceway

Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s Cup, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series races at the World Wide Technology Raceway:

Saturday, June 3, 2023

Garage open

8:00 am ET – 12:30 pm ET: Cup Series (at Gateway)

10:30 am ET: Truck Series (at Gateway)

10:00 am ET: Xfinity Series (at Portland)

Track activity

10:00 am ET – 10:45 am ET: Cup Series practice (at Gateway)

10:45 am ET – 12:00 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying (at Gateway)

1:30 pm ET: Truck Series race (160 laps, 200 miles) (at Gateway)

11:30 am ET – 12 pm ET: Xfinity Series practice (at Portland)

12:00 pm ET – 1:00 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying (at Portland)

4:30 pm ET: Xfinity race (75 laps, 147.75 miles) (at Portland)

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Cup/Trucks-WWTR Gateway

Xfinity-Portland

All on FS1

ET



Today

10-Cup p&q

11:30-(FS1-Noon)-Xfinity p&q

1:49-Truck race 35-35-90

4:46-Xfinity Race 25-25-25



Sun

3:42-Cup race 45-95-100



Gateway: NWS:90s,20%rain

All Saturday track activities in Illinois will be broadcast on FS1, Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

2023 Enjoy Illinois 300: Qualifying order

Here’s the qualifying order for the second annual Enjoy Illinois 300 at the World Wide Technology Raceway:

Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score

JJ Yeley - 36.550

BJ McLeod - 32.200

Ty Dillon - 31.000

Erik Jones - 28.600

Carson Hocevar - 27.650

Michael McDowell - 26.200

Chase Briscoe - 25.050

Denny Hamlin - 21.300

Kyle Larson - 20.500

Ryan Preece - 19.900

Justin Haley - 19.000

Joey Logano - 16.000

Brad Keselowski - 14.600

Alex Bowman - 14.100

Chris Buescher - 10.300

Kyle Busch - 8.300

Tyler Reddick - 5.750

William Byron - 2.350

Group B: Order - Driver – Metric score

Noah Gragson - 34.950

Gray Gaulding - 31.600

Corey LaJoie - 30.500

Austin Cindric - 27.650

Todd Gilliland - 27.300

Aric Almirola - 25.650

Harrison Burton - 22.900

Daniel Suarez - 20.850

Ty Gibbs - 20.050

AJ Allmendinger - 19.050

Austin Dillon - 17.550

Christopher Bell - 15.600

Ross Chastain - 14.350

Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 10.300

Bubba Wallace - 8.850

Kevin Harvick - 7.950

Martin Truex Jr - 4.450

Ryan Blaney - 1.350

