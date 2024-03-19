NASCAR sensation Ross Chastain targets Austin showdown, 'Building Fast Camaros' for COTA redemption

A showdown race at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) awaits NASCAR driver Ross Chastain after a decent finish in the Bristol Cup race last Sunday.

Starting from the back after qualifying last on the grid, Chastain raced his way through the field and wound up in 15th position.

The No. 1 Chevrolet Camaro driver went to social media afterwards to express his belief in his team, as they have achieved good progress. Posting a photo from Bristol, Chastain praised his Trackhouse Racing team for their work on the Camaros, suggesting an exciting weekend of racing in Austin. He wrote:

"We had a strong @buschbeer@teamchevy but we never were able to get the track position we needed to compete for the win. This team is on it right now, though. We’re off to a great start and @teamtrackhouse is building some very fast Camaro’s. Excited to head to Austin this weekend, I’ve always enjoyed @cota_official."

The Trackhouse Racing team has done well so far this season and Chastain has managed to be in the top 10 in three of the last five Cup Series races. In addition to the success of the team, Chastain’s teammate, Daniel Suarez, won the Atlanta race a few weekends ago, helping to continue the team’s momentum.

Ross Chastain will hit the track in the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at COTA on Sunday, March 24, at 3:30 pm ET.

Ryan Blaney 'tired' with Ross Chastain questions after Bristol Cup race

At the recent Bristol Motor Speedway race, the feud between Ryan Blaney and Ross Chastain came alive. The rivalry between the two drivers is due to the last race of the previous season when the No.1 driver’s extra aggressive blocking awarded him the victory which turned into a big controversy.

Their battle during the Food City 500 escalated as Ross Chastain made contact with Blaney, forcing him off the line. Frustrated by the incident, Blaney voiced his irritation at Chastain’s actions in a video posted on YouTube by Frontstrech. When asked about that on-track contact, Blaney said:

"I’m tired of you asking me Ross questions. No thanks."

The collision impacted Blaney’s race, and he finished 16th, while Ross Chastain took 15th. However, both drivers encountered difficulties due to the conditions of extreme tire wear during the race.

With competitive cars in both Trackhouse Racing and Team Penske, Blaney and Chastain’s rivalry is likely to carry over into future races, including the COTA race this weekend.