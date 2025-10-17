NASCAR star and model Toni Breidinger crowns Angel Reese with praise after Victoria’s Secret debut

Toni Breidinger, NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver and model, praised Angel Reese and Suni Lee for their Victoria’s Secret debut. She admitted feeling “bummed” about not making the show herself, but said everyone looked incredible.
Angel Reese is a basketball player for the Chicago Sky in the WNBA, while Suni Lee is an artistic gymnast and a two-time Olympic gold medalist. Earlier this year, Breidinger and Lee were also featured on the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover as rookie athletes.
Perhaps the reason Breidinger, who once ran a Victoria's Secret-sponsored racecar, didn’t appear in the show was her NASCAR schedule. The American-Arab driver competes full-time in the Truck Series, piloting the #5 Toyota Tundra for Tricon Garage. She’s set to return to action this Friday at Talladega Superspeedway.
Speaking about Reese and Lee's Victoria's Secret debut in New York, the 26-year-old NASCAR driver wrote on X:
“Wow (Angel Reese) and (Suni Lee) 10/10 at the (Victoria's Secret) fashion show. So bummed I couldn’t be there this year. Everyone looked so amazing!”
The Love's RV Stop 225 at Talladega Superspeedway is the second race of the Round of 8, though Toni Breidinger didn't qualify for the playoffs amid her rookie season. Her teammate, Corey Heim, leads the standings and is set to appear in the Championship 4 following his historic win at the Charlotte Roval.
So far this year, Breidinger has yet to score her first top-10 finish. She holds an average start of 26.727 and an average finish of 25, with her best result coming from the returning Rockingham Speedway, where she was in 18th place.
“It's all part of the business”: Toni Breidinger on modeling while racing in NASCAR
Toni Breidinger opened up about balancing her modeling work with a full-time NASCAR career. She explained that while her modeling gigs help fund her time on the track, she has always viewed herself as a racer.
The #5 Tricon Garage driver told the Los Angeles Times:
“I was definitely a racer before anything. That was definitely my passion. I’ve been lucky enough to be able to do modeling to help support that passion. But at the end of the day, I definitely consider myself a racer. That’s what I grew up doing and that’s the career I’ve always wanted to do.”
"It’s all part of the business. It all goes back into my racing. The side hustles, I like to call them. I don’t think that takes away from me being a race car driver,” she added.
Toni Breidinger has modeled for top brands like Victoria’s Secret, Gap, and Coach. She even joined Suni Lee at last year’s Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix through her NASCAR sponsor, Raising Cane’s.
Another major sponsor associated with Breidinger is 818 Tequila, the brand owned by Kendall Jenner, one of the highest-paid models in the world. Earlier this month, Breidinger attended an 818 Tequila event in Texas and shared photos with Jenner on social media.
