NASCAR star and model Toni Breidinger crowns Angel Reese with praise after Victoria’s Secret debut

Toni Breidinger, NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver and model, praised Angel Reese and Suni Lee for their Victoria’s Secret debut. She admitted feeling “bummed” about not making the show herself, but said everyone looked incredible.

Ad

Angel Reese is a basketball player for the Chicago Sky in the WNBA, while Suni Lee is an artistic gymnast and a two-time Olympic gold medalist. Earlier this year, Breidinger and Lee were also featured on the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover as rookie athletes.

Perhaps the reason Breidinger, who once ran a Victoria's Secret-sponsored racecar, didn’t appear in the show was her NASCAR schedule. The American-Arab driver competes full-time in the Truck Series, piloting the #5 Toyota Tundra for Tricon Garage. She’s set to return to action this Friday at Talladega Superspeedway.

Ad

Trending

Speaking about Reese and Lee's Victoria's Secret debut in New York, the 26-year-old NASCAR driver wrote on X:

“Wow (Angel Reese) and (Suni Lee) 10/10 at the (Victoria's Secret) fashion show. So bummed I couldn’t be there this year. Everyone looked so amazing!”

Toni Breidinger @ToniBreidinger wow @Reese10Angel and @sunisalee_ 10/10 at the @VictoriasSecret fashion show. so bummed I couldn’t be there this year. everyone looked so amazing!!

Ad

The Love's RV Stop 225 at Talladega Superspeedway is the second race of the Round of 8, though Toni Breidinger didn't qualify for the playoffs amid her rookie season. Her teammate, Corey Heim, leads the standings and is set to appear in the Championship 4 following his historic win at the Charlotte Roval.

So far this year, Breidinger has yet to score her first top-10 finish. She holds an average start of 26.727 and an average finish of 25, with her best result coming from the returning Rockingham Speedway, where she was in 18th place.

Ad

“It's all part of the business”: Toni Breidinger on modeling while racing in NASCAR

Toni Breidinger opened up about balancing her modeling work with a full-time NASCAR career. She explained that while her modeling gigs help fund her time on the track, she has always viewed herself as a racer.

The #5 Tricon Garage driver told the Los Angeles Times:

Ad

“I was definitely a racer before anything. That was definitely my passion. I’ve been lucky enough to be able to do modeling to help support that passion. But at the end of the day, I definitely consider myself a racer. That’s what I grew up doing and that’s the career I’ve always wanted to do.”

Ad

"It’s all part of the business. It all goes back into my racing. The side hustles, I like to call them. I don’t think that takes away from me being a race car driver,” she added.

Toni Breidinger drives the #5 Toyota Tundra for Tricon Garage - Source: Imagn

Toni Breidinger has modeled for top brands like Victoria’s Secret, Gap, and Coach. She even joined Suni Lee at last year’s Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix through her NASCAR sponsor, Raising Cane’s.

Another major sponsor associated with Breidinger is 818 Tequila, the brand owned by Kendall Jenner, one of the highest-paid models in the world. Earlier this month, Breidinger attended an 818 Tequila event in Texas and shared photos with Jenner on social media.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zarec Sanchez Zarec Sanchez got into cars as a kid when the NASCAR-based movie "Cars" came out. Fast forward to today, he gets to write about the sport with Sportskeeda. He is a seasoned writer with over six years of experience in aviation and automotive journalism. After completing his associate degree in aviation, he started his career as an aviation writer before transitioning into the automotive and motorsports fields, contributing to publications such as Stars Aviation, Philkotse, Daily Tribune, and CarBuzz.



Dedicated to providing accurate and relevant content, Zarec ensures his work reflects both his character and the company's guidelines. He stays updated with the latest developments in motorsports by utilizing various resources, including fan interactions that offer unique perspectives. He also attends media events to test-drive new cars and interview industry leaders.



While he has a deep appreciation for both drivers and constructors, Zarec finds himself drawn to the strategy and history behind the constructor battles. He is excited about the future of F1, especially with the entry of brands like Ford and the shift towards an electrified era.



He believes NASCAR has the potential to expand its global reach and popularity, although he feels it should avoid becoming fully electric. When away from his keyboard, Zarec likes to watch any content related to aviation, such as flight trip reports. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.