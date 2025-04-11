NASCAR star Toni Breidinger drops 2-word verdict amid rainy Bristol session

Toni Breidinger made her way to Bristol Motor Speedway in a hoodie on a rainy Friday. She took to social media to share a short update from the track as the NASCAR Craftsman Truck series is set for its sixth race of the 2025 season.
Breidinger enters the Weather Truck Race at Bristol following a 24th-place finish at Martinsville Speedway. The 25-year-old is still looking for her first top-10 finish in her first full-time Truck schedule driving the #5 Toyota Tundra for Tricon Garage.
In an Instagram post, Toni Breidinger delivered a two-word update from the 0.533-mile track in Bristol, Tennessee.
"Hi Bristol ☔️," she wrote.
Tricon Garage also posted an update from Bristol Motor Speedway. The Toyota-affiliated Truck Series team disclosed the time its drivers arrived at the track.
Breidinger clocked in the earliest at 10:29 a.m., followed by Giovanni Ruggiero at 10:35 a.m. Corey Heim and Tanner Gray, meanwhile, arrived together at 2:03 p.m., in time before the media session at 2:30 p.m.
Due to rainy conditions, NASCAR decided to set the starting lineup by metrics (based on the drivers' performances from previous races). As a result, Breidinger will start in 28th place alongside #88 ThorSport Racing driver Matt Crafton.
Corey Heim (#11) will lead the Tricon Garage camp in fourth place. Giovanni Ruggiero (#17) will start in 14th place, while Tanner Gray (#15) will take the green flag in 17th.
The Weather Guard Truck Race at Bristol Motor Speedway is slated to commence at 7:30 p.m. ET. NASCAR veteran reporter Bob Pockrass said the race could be moved to Sunday morning, depending on the current track condition.
Toni Breidinger aspires to bring new fans to NASCAR
Besides being a full-time NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver, Toni Breidinger is a model and social media influencer. With her diverse fan base, the Toyota pilot hopes to introduce stock car racing to a wider audience.
Breidinger sat down with Autoweek last week and shared her thoughts on her persona in the sport.
"I think people want to know the real you," she said. "People watch me race on TV, (but) they get to know the real me (through social media). Hopefully, I can bring a new demographic to watch the Truck Series and to watch NASCAR. I do feel like my fan base is very international."
Ultimately, the Arab-American NASCAR driver wants to compete against the top dogs in the Cup Series in five years. However, she looks to earn her spot by becoming successful at each level instead of jumping into the premier series.
"I want to make sure I’m confident and ready at each step [...] I don’t see any point in jumping if I’m not able to perform," she added.
So far, Toni Breidinger has competed in the NASCAR Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series. In the latter racing series, Breidinger finished fourth in the championship standings last year driving the #25 Toyota for Venturini Motorsports.