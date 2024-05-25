  • home icon
NASCAR Truck Series 2024: Points table after North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified May 25, 2024 12:34 GMT
Rev Racing driver Nick Sanchez became the third driver to win multiple races in the 2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season after claiming a victory in the North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway on Friday, May 24.

In a thrilling truck event, Sanchez led the final nine laps and held off Corey Heim in the final lap to cross the checkered flag in P1.

With the Charlotte victory, Sanchez gained 43 points and moved to third place in the NASCAR Truck Series points table with 403 points.

McAnally-Hilgemann Racing driver Christian Eckes finished 10th and gained 27 points. He maintained the top position in the Truck Series driver’s standings with 453 points, two wins and five top-fives.

Corey Heim, who was disqualified due to missing three lug nuts in his car, is not safe for NASCAR. He moved to third place in the points table with 423 points.

Tanner Gray, who started on the front row, failed to utilize the advantage and finished 12th. He gained 26 points and moved to fifth in the points table with 354 points.

Ben Rhodes is 10th in the points table after finishing fifth. He has 289 points and two top-10 finishes in 11 races this season.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series drivers' standings after the North Carolina Education Lottery 200

Here's the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Truck Series standings after the 2024 North Carolina Education Lottery 200:

  1. Christian Eckes - 453
  2. Corey Heim - 423
  3. Nick Sanchez - 403
  4. Ty Majeski - 389
  5. Taylor Gray – 354
  6. Rajah Caruth - 336
  7. Tyler Ankrum - 320
  8. Tanner Gray - 291
  9. Grant Enfinger - 290
  10. Ben Rhodes - 289
  11. Stewart Friesen - 257
  12. Matt Crafton - 256
  13. Daniel Dye - 255
  14. Jake Garcia - 237
  15. Chase Purdy - 234
  16. Bayley Currey - 214
  17. Dean Thompson - 212
  18. Layne Riggs - 211
  19. Bret Holmes - 205
  20. Ty Dillon - 190
  21. Timmy Hill - 184
  22. Mason Massey - 170
  23. Matt Mills - 163
  24. Lawless Alan - 140
  25. Spencer Boyd - 137
  26. Thad Moffitt - 97
  27. Kaden Honeycutt - 188
  28. Jack Wood - 139
  29. Stefan Parsons - 128
  30. Conner Jones - 109
  31. Connor Mosack - 66
  32. Brett Moffitt - 59
  33. Colby Howard - 50
  34. Keith McGee - 49
  35. Mason Maggio - 49
  36. Jack Hawksworth - 39
  37. Johnny Sauter - 39
  38. Connor Zilisch - 38
  39. Brenden Queen - 33
  40. Bryan Dauzat - 28
  41. William Sawalich - 28
  42. Jason M. White - 25
  43. Cam Waters - 25
  44. Carter Fartuch-16
  45. Cory Roper - 15

Catch NASCAR Truck Series drivers and teams next in action at the World Wide Technology Raceway on June 1, 2024.

