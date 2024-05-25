NASCAR Truck Series 2024: Points table after North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Rev Racing driver Nick Sanchez became the third driver to win multiple races in the 2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season after claiming a victory in the North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway on Friday, May 24.

In a thrilling truck event, Sanchez led the final nine laps and held off Corey Heim in the final lap to cross the checkered flag in P1.

Expand Tweet

With the Charlotte victory, Sanchez gained 43 points and moved to third place in the NASCAR Truck Series points table with 403 points.

McAnally-Hilgemann Racing driver Christian Eckes finished 10th and gained 27 points. He maintained the top position in the Truck Series driver’s standings with 453 points, two wins and five top-fives.

Corey Heim, who was disqualified due to missing three lug nuts in his car, is not safe for NASCAR. He moved to third place in the points table with 423 points.

Tanner Gray, who started on the front row, failed to utilize the advantage and finished 12th. He gained 26 points and moved to fifth in the points table with 354 points.

Expand Tweet

Ben Rhodes is 10th in the points table after finishing fifth. He has 289 points and two top-10 finishes in 11 races this season.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series drivers' standings after the North Carolina Education Lottery 200

Here's the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Truck Series standings after the 2024 North Carolina Education Lottery 200:

Christian Eckes - 453 Corey Heim - 423 Nick Sanchez - 403 Ty Majeski - 389 Taylor Gray – 354 Rajah Caruth - 336 Tyler Ankrum - 320 Tanner Gray - 291 Grant Enfinger - 290 Ben Rhodes - 289 Stewart Friesen - 257 Matt Crafton - 256 Daniel Dye - 255 Jake Garcia - 237 Chase Purdy - 234 Bayley Currey - 214 Dean Thompson - 212 Layne Riggs - 211 Bret Holmes - 205 Ty Dillon - 190 Timmy Hill - 184 Mason Massey - 170 Matt Mills - 163 Lawless Alan - 140 Spencer Boyd - 137 Thad Moffitt - 97 Kaden Honeycutt - 188 Jack Wood - 139 Stefan Parsons - 128 Conner Jones - 109 Connor Mosack - 66 Brett Moffitt - 59 Colby Howard - 50 Keith McGee - 49 Mason Maggio - 49 Jack Hawksworth - 39 Johnny Sauter - 39 Connor Zilisch - 38 Brenden Queen - 33 Bryan Dauzat - 28 William Sawalich - 28 Jason M. White - 25 Cam Waters - 25 Carter Fartuch-16 Cory Roper - 15

Catch NASCAR Truck Series drivers and teams next in action at the World Wide Technology Raceway on June 1, 2024.