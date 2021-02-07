At 62, Derrike Cope brushes off concerns ahead of Daytona 500 return

NASCAR veteran Derrike Cope is set to turn a few heads at the Daytona 500 come Feb. 14. Cope will get behind the wheel of the No. 15 Camaro for Rick Ware Racing (RWR) to give a strong field of 40 cars a run for their money.

The 62-year-old will become only the second-oldest driver in history to attempt the Daytona 500 after Mark Thompson (aged 67 during the 2018 edition).

Quite nonchalantly, in conversation with Bob Pockrass, Derrike Cope brushed off criticism and stressed the need for adopting a measured approach while being mentally strong.

Derrike Cope isn’t worried about criticism that a 62-year-old shouldn’t be racing at Daytona. His thoughts and plan for Daytona. “If I’m still there on the lead lap at 180 laps, they will have to deal with me.” pic.twitter.com/DYycKXiIgs — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) February 6, 2021

This year's Daytona 500 will mark Derrike Cope's first race at Daytona International Speedway (DIS) since 2004. However, with 25 starts so far in the Great American Race, it is safe to say that the NASCAR veteran knows a thing or two about racing at the 2.5-mile superspeedway.

Derrike Cope's famous victory at the event in 1990 automatically springs to mind, when he persisted against Terry Labonte to secure his only Harley J. Earl trophy.

We were underdogs heading into the 1990 #DAYTONA500, and we are underdogs now.



Many things have changed, but our drive and passion remain the same. 🏆 🏁 pic.twitter.com/mezqXIckwo — Derrike Cope (@DCopeRacing) January 20, 2021

The only other instance where Derrike Cope collected the checkered flag in all of his 427 Cup Series races combined, was at the Dover International Speedway that same year.

However, it has to be borne in mind that the Derrike Cope has not been in a Cup car for a good two years now. His last race in the series was back in Sept. 2018 at Darlington Raceway in the Bojangles' Southern 500 where he finished 33rd.

Derrike Cope is the General Manager of StarCom Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series.

NASCAR veteran Derrike Cope claims "I'm not your average 62-year-old"

While Derrike Cope sees his age as no big deal, it's hard to ignore the fact that he is a good 17 years older than Kevin Harvick. And Harvick, at 45, is the oldest active full-time Cup driver at the moment.

And if that was not startling enough, Derrike Cope is also good 40 years older than the current Cup champion Chase Elliott.

If ever there was anyone who lived by the old adage that age is just a number, it is NASCAR veteran driver Derrike Cope. Brushing off any concerns, Cope said:

"I'm not your average 62-year-old. I think I'm pretty young at heart. I'm in pretty good shape. Obviously, I've lost about 20 pounds over the winter working out, so I feel good about going to Daytona. I think Daytona really is a thinking-man's race."

NASCAR's season opener is not a race that will fluster Derrike Cope too much, for, he has been vocal about not having to go to Daytona to prove anything to anyone more. Instead, he will just be going out there to enjoy doing what he does best, and like he did 31 years ago, perhaps even do it better than everyone else once more.

