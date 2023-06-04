“Need a post race octagon sponsored by UFC”: Chandler Smith and Jeb Burton fighting post-race sends NASCAR fans into frenzy

Saturday's kick start to stock car racing action this weekend did not disappoint fans as the NASCAR Xfinity Series saw Chandler Smith and Jeb Burton go at it on and off the track.

The Pacific Office Automation 147 at Portland International Raceway saw the two drivers come together during the final laps of the road course race, with emotions boiling over even after the checkered flag dropped.

While Cole Custer managed to visit Victory Lane, Smith and Burton were seen battling inside the top-15 when the Kaulig Racing driver bumped the latter into the grass, spinning him out and effectively ending his race.

The Jordan Anderson Racing driver claimed that Chandler Smith tried wrecking him on three different occassions on the last lap, ultimately succeeding in doing so.

Toby Christie @Toby_Christie Here is the incident that had Jeb Burton so heated with Chandler Smith today: Here is the incident that had Jeb Burton so heated with Chandler Smith today: https://t.co/LvIjpC1iGv

With Burton making his feelings clear towards his intentions after getting out of the car, both drivers were involved in an altercation, which also saw Burton find himself in a headlock by a Kaulig Racing crew member.

Fans on social media reacted to this bizzare scene in typical fashion. Here are some of the best reactions:

"OH NO THEY FIGHTIN....We need a post race octagon sponsored by UFC."

"OH NO THEY FIGHTIN....We need a post race octagon sponsored by UFC."

"Where in the world was Chandler Smith during all of this lol"

"Where in the world was Chandler Smith during all of this lol"

"Was that Chris Rice giving Jeb lip"

"Jeb has unreasonable hatred for Chandler."

"I love the dynamic of Chris Rice talking more shit than any of his drivers"

"I love the dynamic of Chris Rice talking more shit than any of his drivers"

"They have history lol"

"Ah. So Jeb started it, got it back and then threw a fit. That’s about right for him."

"Ah. So Jeb started it, got it back and then threw a fit. That's about right for him."

"He ran Chandler down to the pit wall. He deserved the first bump as far as I'm concerned. The second bump was unnecessary"

"He ran Chandler down to the pit wall. He deserved the first bump as far as I'm concerned. The second bump was unnecessary"

Jeb Burton elaborates on his side of the story after run-in with Chandler Smith at Portland

After the altercation that involved Chandler Smith, Jeb Burton and a few crew members was broken up by officials, the Jordan Anderson Racing driver spoke about what happened on the racetrack to trigger the altercation.

Burton elaborated about racing ettiquette, or the lack thereof, which he felt out on the track as he spoke to the media, saying:

"He ran me over getting into the last corner, and then I ran him down the front straightaway because I've already been unhappy with the way he runs over everybody. I just let him know that I didn't appreciate it, no contact."

Frontstretch @Frontstretch



-Jeb Burton on his altercation with Chandler Smith and Kaulig:



"There's nothing to talk about. I let my fists do the talking." -Jeb Burton on his altercation with Chandler Smith and Kaulig:

Both Burton and Smith have had history of not warming up to each other's company on and off the track too often. It remains to be seen if the altercation between the two stems into something larger come next weekend.

