"Never thought I'd be 2x ARCA winner": Brenden Queen shares a heartfelt message after Kansas win 

Brenden Queen crossed the line at this past Friday's ARCA Menards Series event, Tide 150, at the Kansas Speedway to score his second win of the season in his fifth career start. The driver successfully managed to create some distance between himself and the rest of the pack during the final restart in the last lap of the race, allowing him to drive home with the trophy. Later, Queen relayed his joy of being a two-time ARCA winner, as well as his plans to celebrate with the team.

Sharing some photographs of his race win on his X (formerly Twitter) account, the ARCA driver also made sure to give a shoutout to his Pinnacle Racing Group team for giving him a fast #28 car.

"What a dang night!! Never thought I’d be a x2 @ARCA_Racing winner and score my first 1.5-mile win at @kansasspeedway. Can’t thank my 28 @RacePRG team enough for brining a bad fast race car and working so hard all day. See yall at the Waffle House."

After joining the ARCA Menards Series full-time in 2025, Queen had a strong start to his season, winning the opening race of the series that took place at the Daytona International Speedway. In the following race at the Phoenix Raceway, Queen got close to winning again, but a last-lap shootout that was triggered by a race restart had him lose out on the top spot to Brent Crews.

This Friday, a similar situation occurred, with Joe Gibbs Racing's William Sawalich in the #18 acting as a threat to Queen's win, but thanks to a strong getaway during the restart, the #28 car crossed the line with a margin of 0.275s.

Brenden Queen follows up on the promise to take the team to Waffle House

After his victory at the Speedway on Friday, Brenden Queen spoke about the similarities between the race at Phoenix, where he lost out on the lead in the final moments of the event, but he saw the Kansas race as a chance for redemption. But, he capped it all off by giving credit to his team, promising to take them to the Waffle House restaurant.

“I let one get away at Phoenix,” Queen said. “Of course that was going through my mind at the end of this race, but at the same time, that’s what a race car driver lives for, the opportunity to redeem yourself. These guys work so hard on this car, so the only thing I can do is take them to Waffle House tonight.” [via ARCA]

Making good on his promise, Queen shared a photo on his X (formerly Twitter) account featuring the team and him at Waffle House.

"We made it to the @WaffleHouse ! 🤘🏼"

The next ARCA Menards Series race takes place at the Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 23rd.

