"No security for me": 23XI's Riley Herbst keeps it cool despite NASCAR fans' over-the-top moments

Riley Herbst might be making his name in NASCAR on the track, but off it, the 23XI Racing rookie is learning that fame comes in the most unexpected places. The 26-year-old revealed that no space is truly private when it comes to racing fans asking for autographs or selfies - not even restrooms.

The Las Vegas native shared the light-hearted revelation ahead of the Xfinity 500, recalling how fans follow him anywhere just to meet him. Herbst laughed as he explained that some admirers even wait outside restrooms to grab a quick word or a signature. He said (via Newsbreak):

“They love to walk to the bathroom with you. It’s kind of weird. Yeah, so they want your autographs, so they will follow you anywhere you go, and they’ll stand outside the bathroom waiting for you to come out, which is a bit odd.”

While most celebrities or athletes would be quick to hire security to deal with such moments, Riley Herbst’s approach is the opposite. The 23XI driver insists that he prefers to stay approachable and unfazed by the attention, taking it as part of the sport’s fan-first culture.

“No security for me. I am a man of the people. I’m not nervous at all about it. It’s all in fun, and they support NASCAR and they love all their drivers, so it’s cool to see,” he added.

The young Cup Series driver, who pilots the No. 35 Toyota Camry, finds joy in the fan interactions, even when they come at inconvenient moments. He’s often challenged to impromptu races by fans on public roads, but he laughs them off. For Riley Herbst, it’s all part of the experience of growing the sport.

Jimmy Spencer calls for Corey Heim to replace Riley Herbst: “That poor son of a b**** can’t drive nothing”

Corey Heim (26) and Riley Herbst (98) during the 2024 Xfinity Series race at Phoenix. Source: Getty

Riley Herbst, Bubba Wallace, and Tyler Reddick make up the current 23XI Racing lineup. But while Wallace and Reddick both advanced to the Round of 12 in the Cup Series playoffs, the rookie has endured a difficult debut season. With no top-10 finishes in 34 starts, he is sitting second-last in the full-time driver standings.

Meanwhile, 23XI’s developmental driver Corey Heim has been turning heads. Heim clinched his 11th victory of the season at Martinsville’s Slim Jim 200, breaking Truck Series records and strengthening his case for a future Cup seat. The 22-year-old has already made four Cup starts in the No. 67 Toyota with a best finish of P6 at Bristol.

That conversation heated up this week on the Door Bumper Clear podcast, when former NASCAR driver Jimmy Spencer didn’t hold back his opinion about Herbst’s future.

Spencer said:

“We need to get the talent from the dirt cars, the Flo racing. That shows the talent. I mean, who’s that Riley Herbst? That poor son of a b***h can’t drive nothing.” (29:49 onwards)

23XI spotter Freddie Kraft, the show co-host, stepped in to defend his teammate, jokingly asking:

“Are you going to pick on every one of my fu**ing teammates?”

But Spencer doubled down and replied:

“Well, no, he can’t. I mean, we know he’s not going to be in that car next year."

Kraft replied that Riley Herbst’s future remains under discussion, suggesting there could still be a part-time deal on the table.

“He (Herbst) is going to be in it next year, I think. I hope,” Kraft said. “I think he’s (Heim) definitely got some part-time stuff, but I don’t know if he’s going to be full-time anything.”

Spencer, however, concluded bluntly:

“Well, they’re making a mistake.”

The exchange came after a larger discussion within NASCAR about how young drivers today face steep financial and sponsorship barriers when breaking into the sport.

Riley Herbst is now focused on finishing his rookie season on a high note. With Martinsville and Phoenix remaining, the Las Vegas-born driver will be hoping to rebound from tough summer performances, where he finished outside the top 30 in both races.

