Parker Kligerman shares a cheeky response after learning his NASCAR 25 game rating

Parker Kligerman responded to his driver rating in the upcoming NASCAR 2025 game. With an overall rating of 80 in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series category, Kligerman found a silver lining, saying it is higher than his high school GPA.The 35-year-old stock car racing driver has made seven starts this year in the #75 Chevrolet Silverado for Henderson Motorsports. He initially won the season opener at Daytona International Speedway, but was disqualified for failing the post-race inspection.His overall rating of 80 ranks him 15th, slotting between full-time drivers Kaden Honeycutt and Connor Mosack. Corey Heim holds an overall rating of 100 in 1st, followed by Kyle Busch, Ross Chastain, Layne Riggs, and Kyle Larson.Reflecting on his rating in NASCAR 2025, Kligerman wrote on X:“At least it's higher than my high school GPA.”The NASCAR 2025 has adopted a rating system similar to games like NBA 2K and Madden. The game has been acquired by iRacing, which is considered among the best online sims available today, alongside Assetto Corsa and Gran Turismo.On track, Parker Kligerman stepped away from full-time racing last year but has still delivered solid performances under a part-time schedule. This season, he made headlines with a one-off start for JR Motorsports in the Xfinity Series, where he took over the #88 Chevrolet from Connor Zilisch mid-race at Daytona International Speedway and went on to win. However, under NASCAR’s rules, the victory was officially credited to Zilisch, since he was the driver who started the race.In addition to his part-time racing duties, Kligerman is a color commentator for The CW Sports, the exclusive broadcaster of the Xfinity Series. He works alongside lead play-by-play announcer Adam Alexander and race analyst Jamie McMurray.“At least we looked damn good”: Parker Kligerman on DNF at CharlotteParker Kligerman reflected on his race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course last weekend. He was disappointed that a mechanical failure forced him to record a DNF after running inside the top 10, but he thanked Borchetta Bourbon for sponsoring the race and said their #75 entry looked great on track.In an X post, the part-time NASCAR driver wrote:“Damn, broke the rear shock cross member while in P7 and moving forward. Been one of those years for us on the 75. Thanks Borchetta Bourbon for being onboard. At least we looked damn good.”He also looked forward to his final start of the season at Talladega Superspeedway, adding:“Our last race of the season will be Talladega. Let’s end it on a high note.”While Parker Kligerman exited the race on lap 20, Corey Heim took the checkered flag for a historic 10-win milestone in the Truck Series. 17-year-old Brent Crews finished in second place, followed by Gio Ruggiero, Rajah Caruth, and Connor Zilisch.The Love's RV Stop 225 at Talladega is scheduled for October 17. It will serve as the second playoff race in the Round of 8, preceding the elimination event at Martinsville Speedway.