Photo: Tony Stewart’s wife Leah Pruett shares an adorable ‘1st Father’s Day’ moment with son Dominic

Tony Stewart celebrated his first Father’s Day with wife Leah Pruett at home in Indiana last Sunday (June 15). The couple welcomed their first child, Dominic James Stewart, last November.

Pruett shared pictures of the three of them to mark the occasion with family photos on Instagram with the caption:

"Chill low key day at home for Tony’s first Father’s Day. Perfect really ☺️ Plus some recents and favorites of the two people together I love endlessly!🥰 "

Tony Stewart also wished his dad with a post on Instagram, and wrote:

"Happy Father's Day, Dad!"

Pruett and Stewart have been married since 2021. They met when Pruett, who is a drag racer with 12 NHRA Top Fuel wins, joined Tony Stewart Racing (TSR). She had a career-best result after finishing third in the standings in 2023, and took a break from racing in 2024 to focus on starting a family with Stewart.

Tony Stewart filled her seat at TSR last season and currently leads the points standings of the NHRA Drag Racing Series.

"Cross that bridge when we get there" - Tony Stewart's wife Leah Pruett on return to drag racing

Leah Pruett, who is on a break from racing after Dominic’s birth, was weighing her plans for returning to her Top Fuel career. Last month, Pruett explained that she did not have a set plan for returning to Top Fuel racing.

As it was her first season as a mother, she felt she could not give her best to the sponsors, fans, or team, but said that she would return to racing someday. The 37-year-old also mentioned her uncertainty about when, which class, or what car she would drive.

"Even though there's not a strategy for it, my heart says that I'll be back in a race car. I don't know which one it will be or what category, what class or what year, but it will be there, because I'm so involved with the team, specifically the Top Fuel team, on a couple projects. I've kept very busy so that I don't lose involvement," Leah Pruett said in March (via Autoweek).

"So when I do jump right back in, I'm even more equipped with what I've been working on. So I don't know...We'll cross that bridge when we get there," she added.

Dominic was born on November 17, 2024, just hours after Tony Stewart was preparing to race at the NHRA Finals in Pomona. He flew from the track to Lake Havasu, Arizona, to be present for the birth and returned to the track to compete in the race.

Pruett has been involved with TSR behind the scenes, and their son was with them when Stewart won his first race, the 4‑Wide Nationals in Vegas in April, and his second victory at the Route 66 Nationals on May 18.

About the author Palak Gupta Palak Gupta is a dynamic motorsports writer with a unique blend of experience in economics and a passion for storytelling. Her enthusiasm for writing and a keen interest in racing steered her toward this field. With two years of professional writing experience, Palak has previously worked with Bhoomi, a non-profit organization, and as a content executive at MoreTasks Business Solution.



To maintain accuracy and uphold journalistic integrity, Palak relies on reputable sources such as official websites, trusted news outlets, and credible channels, while also keeping an eye on trends across social media platforms and forums like Reddit. She actively follows developments in motorsports, constantly seeking unique angles for her stories to deliver fresh and engaging content to her readers.



Inspired by Ross Chastain’s unconventional yet spectacular wall ride during the 2022 NASCAR season, Palak appreciates daring moves that defy norms and capture the spirit of motorsports. Although she doesn't have a favorite driver, she admires such moments that make history.



While she recognizes that NASCAR may never reach the global prominence of Formula 1, Palak suggests expanding internationally and investing in technology to grow its audience. Palak is also an avid movie and documentary enthusiast, enjoys gardening, and loves to sketch and paint in her spare time. Know More

