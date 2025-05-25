  • home icon
  • NASCAR
  • 23XI Racing
  • “Qualifying is overrated”: Michael Jordan’s star NASCAR driver shrugs off his grid position for the Charlotte race

“Qualifying is overrated”: Michael Jordan’s star NASCAR driver shrugs off his grid position for the Charlotte race

By Anurup Chakraborty
Modified May 25, 2025 14:44 GMT
NASCAR: Ally 400 Qualifying - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Cup Series 23XI Racing owner Michael Jordan and driver Bubba Wallace (23) during Ally 400 qualifying for the at Nashville Superspeedway.Source: Imagn

Bubba Wallace, a key racer in Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin's 23XI Racing project, isn't sweating the starting order ahead of NASCAR's longest race. Following his P22 grid slot for the 2025 Coca-Cola 600, the 23XI Racing driver disregarded his qualifying position and remained optimistic.

Ad

Embracing the long-game mentality needed for the 600-mile marathon at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Wallace will line up mid-pack alongside teammate Riley Herbst, a Cup Series rookie making his first Coke 600 start. The team's third entry, Tyler Reddick, fared significantly better with a P12 slot on the grid. The team remains hopeful, leaning on race pace and strategy, rather than Saturday's one-lap speed.

Wallace took to X and wrote post-qualifying for the Coca-Cola 600:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

It wasn't the cleanest qualifying session for Bubba Wallace, but in a race where tire management, pit cycles, and in-race adjustments often hold more weight than grid positions, his nonchalant post-session message resonated with fans.

The 2025 edition of the Coca-Cola 600 will see Chase Briscoe start from pole, clocking a blistering 29.532s lap. He edged out the Hendrick Motorsports duo Kyle Larson and William Byron to secure the top spot, making it a Toyota vs Chevrolet battle right from Row 1. Reddick's lap time of 29.850s landed him in Row 6, while Wallace posted a 30.277s effort, putting him in Row 16 next to Herbst.

Ad
Ad

For Wallace, who's coming off a mixed stretch of results in 2025, it's all about focusing forward. He has a single top-ten finish at the Charlotte Motor Speedway in his eight points Cup races but is hopeful heading into Sunday. Meanwhile, Michael Jordan's co-owner Denny Hamlin lines up on row 10 for Joe Gibbs Racing.

Michael Jordan's 23XI Racing scores double sponsorship wins ahead of Charlotte

Michael Jordan and Tyler Reddick after winning the 2024 Straight Talk Wireless 400. Source: Getty
Michael Jordan and Tyler Reddick after winning the 2024 Straight Talk Wireless 400. Source: Getty

While Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick prepare for 600 miles of strategy and precision, 23XI Racing landed two off-track victories this week. Their two new sponsor agreements show corporate confidence in Michael Jordan's NASCAR venture.

Ad
Ad

For Tyler Reddick and the No. 45 crew, Pinnacle Financial Partners are expanding their involvement, officially becoming the team's primary banking partner. The partnership revives a winning bond, as Pinnacle was by No. 45 driver during his back-to-back Xfinity Series titles. His car will now carry a custom Pinnacle paint scheme in Nashville and the Bristol night race, while the brand's visuals will feature across equipment and team gear throughout the season.

Meanwhile, Bubba Wallace's No. 23 operation welcomes Coca-Cola Consolidated as its newest full-time backer. The full-season partnership designates Coca-Cola Consolidated as the team's official soft drink sponsor, with plans extending beyond logos. Wallace is set to take part in university-based activations and community events across the Carolinas, as a part of the deal.

About the author
Anurup Chakraborty

Anurup Chakraborty

Twitter icon

Anurup Chakraborty is a dedicated motorsport journalist specializing in NASCAR and F1. As a Sportskeeda analyst he provides in-depth race reports and driver insights, keeping fans up to speed on post-race reactions, team strategies, historical deep dives, and trending social media moments.
Whether breaking down crucial race decisions or revisiting iconic motorsport moments, Anurup blends an analyst’s expertise with a fan’s enthusiasm. So, pull up a seat, grab your favorite game-day snack, and dive into the conversation with him!

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by pranavsethii
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications