RFK Racing mirrors Team Penske’s move for Joey Logano with a straightforward decision for Ryan Preece

Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing has taken a page from Team Penske's approach with Joey Logano's disqualification at Talladega Superspeedway. Ryan Preece's No.60 team has decided not to contest NASCAR's ruling that stripped away his second-place finish.

At Sunday's Jack Link's 500, Preece and Logano were disqualified after a post-race inspection that found technical violations with their rear spoilers. Preece's No.60 Ford had an unapproved shim violating Rule 14.5.8.F, while Logano's No. 22 Ford was missing a bolt that secured his rear spoiler, which falls under Violation of Rule 14.5.8.E.

As a result, both drivers were relegated to the tail end of the field. Team Penske released a statement admitting to the violations, describing them as unintentional and occurring naturally during the race. RFK Racing followed a similar suit with a statement of their own, saying that a post-race adjustment brought about the infraction. While they maintain that no competitive advantage was gained, the team has accepted the decision.

RFK Racing's statement on X read:

"RFK Racing acknowledges and accepts NASCAR's decision to disqualify the No.60 Ford Mustang following post-race inspection at Talladega and will not appeal the ruling. The infraction stemmed from an unintentional adjustment during post-race inspection to correct a spoiler angle issue. While the change did not provide a competitive advantage, it did not meet the approved compliance method. We accept the ruling and remain committed to integrity and adherence to NASCAR's standards."

Joey Logano had crossed the finish line in fifth place, marking his first top-five result of the season. The disqualification leaves his eighth-place finish at Martinsville as his sole top-ten result.

Meanwhile, Preece stood to record his career-best finish at second before the penalty wiped out his milestone and placed him at 38th, one spot above Logano. The result dropped Logano to 13th in the Driver standings with a 36-point buffer on the elimination line of the playoffs.

Joey Logano delivers a scathing attack on teammate Austin Cindric for helping Bubba Wallace in Talladega

Joey Logano threw expletives over the team radio after losing out on a stage win to 23XI's Bubba Wallace at Talladega. The three-time Cup Series champion accused his teammate, Austin Cindric, of paving the way for Wallace to get ahead and take the lead.

NASCAR analyst Kelly Crandall shared an excerpt from Logano's team radio on X:

"Way to go, Austin. Way to go you dumb f**k. Way to f******g go. What a stupid s**t. GOD. He just gave it to him. Gave a Toyota the stage win. Nice job. Way to go. What a dumba**. ... Put that in his freaking notes and text it to us."

On his part, Wallace took a cheeky jab at Joey Logano by praising Cindric post-race. The Alabama native finished eighth in the 500-miler, placing seventh in the Driver's standings, five spots above Logano.

