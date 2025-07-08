Rick Ware's son Carson makes a bold decision to reshape his image in the NASCAR world ahead of future plans: "I can’t say I blame you"

Son of longtime team owner Rick Ware, Carson Ware shared a heartfelt message on social media this week. He revealed his decision to begin removing his neck and face tattoos.

The 25-year-old Xfinity Series driver acknowledged that his look may have caused people to judge him in the past, but says he now understands why.

Ware posted the update on X, writing:

"After some time thinking, I have decided to remove my neck and face tattoos. My first appointment is next Tuesday! For those that never judged me because of them, you have no idea what that meant. For those that did, I can’t say I blame you or don’t understand. I want to be able to represent companies in #nascar to the best of my ability, and this decision aligns with that."

The decision shows the shift Carson Ware has made since returning to NASCAR after a high-profile legal and personal setback. He was arrested on assault and property damage charges in Rowan County, North Carolina, in October 2021.

NASCAR responded with an indefinite suspension. At the time, Ware was a part-time Xfinity Series driver for his father's Rick Ware Racing.

Rick Ware (L) with crew chief Mike Harmon (C) and son Carson Ware for the United Rentals 300. Source: Imagn

NASCAR reinstated him on June 8, 2022, after a lengthy review process. It wasn’t until 2024, however, that Ware officially returned to NASCAR competition, making starts at Bristol, Talladega, and Martinsville with Joey Gase Motorsports. In 2025, he has aligned with multiple small teams for Xfinity Series opportunities - scoring finishes of 32nd at Atlanta (Mike Harmon Racing), 30th at Martinsville (SS-Green Light Racing), and 33rd at Pocono (Joey Gase Motorsports).

Ware understands that the path to redemption and growth won’t be easy. Still, with age and experience, he appears to have gained clarity about what it takes to succeed at NASCAR's national level. He wrote in a follow-up post:

"I look at it like this, getting them removed has no cons. As I’ve gotten older, matured, etc… it’s kind of a no brainer. One thing I hadn’t done in the past was make decisions that were good for me, and I try to do so as much as I can now."

Although his NASCAR starts have been irregular, Ware has also competed in late models on the CARS Tour. He's scheduled to return this Saturday at Hickory Motor Speedway for the Throwback Classic in a zMAX CARS Pro Late Model Tour race that will also feature Kevin Harvick and his son Keelan Harvick. Ware will drive the No. 51 car for Joey Gase Racing.

As Carson resets, Rick Ware Racing enters a new era under Spire co-founder T.J. Puchyr

NHRA top fuel team owner Rick Ware during the Summit Equipment Nationals. Source: Imagn

As Carson Ware makes changes off the track, major shifts are also unfolding in the garage stall bearing his last name. According to the Associated Press, Spire Motorsports co-founder T.J. Puchyr has agreed to purchase Rick Ware Racing (RWR), marking a significant return to the NASCAR Cup Series business for the veteran dealmaker.

"I am bullish on wanting to build a three-car team. I believe in the France family and the direction of the sport and I want the rest of the shareholders and industry to know that I believe the charters are worth $75 million or more," Puchyr told AP.

The acquisition will keep Rick Ware involved in the organization, maintain current personnel, and ensure that Cody Ware, Carson's older brother, remains in the No. 51 Ford. RWR currently owns one charter while its second is leased to RFK Racing through 2026.

Legal challenges from Legacy Motor Club, co-owned by Jimmie Johnson, over the availability of that second charter have been dismissed, with Puchyr confirming no lease or purchase is possible for Legacy in 2026. He aims to grow the team into a three-car operation by 2027, with hopes to reclaim the leased charter and purchase another.

That faith comes with a track record. Ware's broader motorsports empire has won championships in NHRA, American Flat Track, and FIM World Supercross, as well as the Asian Le Mans Series. Though often perceived as a backmarker in the Cup Series, the Ware family has shown staying power across motorsport arenas.

As Carson Ware redefines himself on and off the track, Rick Ware Racing enters a bold new phase of development.

