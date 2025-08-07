Rodney Childers shares bittersweet feeling of missing the upcoming Watkins Glen NASCAR race

NASCAR crew chief Rodney Childers shared his thoughts about the race weekend at Watkins Glen International. He said he’ll miss several of his favorite spots in the area, especially the state park, which he considered his go-to place for peace.Childers, 49, is a 40-time Cup Series winner who captured the 2014 NASCAR championship with Kevin Harvick at Stewart-Haas Racing. Earlier this year, he teamed up with Justin Haley at Spire Motorsports, but the partnership ended after just nine races, and he has yet to land a new role.In an X post, the North Carolina native offered a glimpse of Watkins Glen International from his perspective, sharing memories and highlighting what makes the track special to him.“Definitely going to miss this one this weekend.. (Watkins Glen International) is an amazing place. The race track is always packed with great fans, and the state park was always my go-to place to catch a little peace.. Italian in downtown, or fish by the lake, everything is pretty incredible.❤️,” he wrote.The upcoming Go Bowling at The Glen will host 40 drivers, including part-time entrants Katherine Legge, J.J. Yeley, Josh Bilicki and Connor Zilisch, who notably won his debut Xfinity Race in the 2.45-mile road course last year. It is the third-to-last regular-season race before the playoffs begin at Darlington Raceway.The No. 7 Spire Motorsports team, now led by crew chief Ryan Sparks, continues to compete with Justin Haley behind the wheel. However, Haley’s future remains uncertain, as reports suggest he could lose his seat if results don’t improve in the upcoming races.During Rodney Childers' time with Haley, the short-lived duo only scored one top-10 from Homestead-Miami Speedway. It remains the driver's only top-10 finish, while his teammates, Carson Hocevar and Michael McDowell, have a pair of top-5s each.“It was a pleasure”: Rodney Childers on exit from #7 Spire Motorsports teamAfter Rodney Childers was released from Spire Motorsports, he wrote a long message on social media. The NASCAR championship-winning crew chief admitted the partnership with Justin Haley wasn't working, but he wished the #7 team the best moving forward.The 49-year-old said (via X):“I know this is a shock. But also know that not everything works out perfectly all the time. That's how life works. This was just one of those things that just wasn't working for either of us. I appreciate my time at Spire, working with JH and the entire 7 team. We did a lot of good that is yet to be seen, and I wish them the best in the future.“It was a pleasure. Thank you to NASCAR, the officials, and most importantly, the fans for your support.”Rodney Childers joined Spire Motorsports following the closure of Stewart-Haas Racing at the end of the 2024 season. He served as crew chief for just nine races with the No. 7 team, concluding his stint with a 13th-place finish at Bristol Motor Speedway. Spire co-owner Jeff Dickerson later cited a lack of on-track progress and shaky team dynamics as to why they decided to part ways with Childers.