Ross Chastain convinced his team could convert even a bus to a top-five finish on Bristol dirt race

Trackhouse Racing Team driver Ross Chastain has given his team a great second season in the NASCAR Cup Series. The Alva, Florida native clinched his first victory at this year's EchoPark Automotive Texas Grand Prix.

The first road course race of the year saw Chastain win in spectacular fashion after fighting for position on the final lap. With a top-five finish last weekend in Martinsville, confidence is high within the team.

Ahead of Sunday's dirt race, Ross' brother Chad Chastain, a former NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver himself, decided to pull his brother's leg. He took to Twitter and wrote:

"Lots of options for you to brush up on your dirt driving!"

The No. 1 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver came up with a hilarious reply that showcased his confidence in his crew, and replied:

"Well, I’m convinced Phil & the No. 1 @TeamTrackhouse group could turn one of these into a top 5 bus at this point."

Ross Chastain will be driving for the Pitbull-owned Trackhouse Racing team in the Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway this Sunday.

Ross Chastain's preperation ahead of the Food City Dirt Race

29-year-old Ross Chastain heads into the weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway with the utmost confidence in himself and his team's abilities. The driver has had a great season so far with a win in Austin, Texas and a fifth-place finish in Martinsville last weekend.

With NASCAR bringing the dirt race back in 2022, Chastain, who has an asphalt background, feels a little more experience on dirt would help his drive on Sunday. Chastain elaborated on what his preparations were like and said:

"Just going through the process at Millbridge in a micro was good. I'm just trying to learn how to read the dirt, how guys attack the dirt. I've never looked at it that way. I've always looked at dirt on how you grow something in it, not how you drive on it."

Watch the the Cup Series drivers battle it out on the dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway this Sunday for the Food City Dirt Race, which goes live at 7 p.m. EST.

