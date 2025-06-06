Ryan Blaney’s sister Erin Blaney raises style quotient in black top and denim jeans

Ryan Blaney's sister, Erin Blaney, flaunted her outfit through her latest social media update on Thursday night. She rocked a black top and denim jeans complemented by a silver watch and a belt with a gold buckle.

Erin Blaney is one of former NASCAR driver Dave Blaney's three children. Having graduated from the University of Alabama, the 28-year-old works as a community development specialist at Make-A-Wish Central & Western North Carolina.

Blaney shared a mirror selfie on Instagram, showing off her style ahead of NASCAR's Michigan race weekend.

Erin Blaney's Instagram story - Source: @erinblaney on IG

Blaney is also a social media influencer with about 30,000 followers on Instagram. She shares moments from her life with the online world, including her style, which is collected in her IG Highlight "Clothing." Her latest entry was the pink tie tops posted last week.

This week marks a significant moment for the Blaneys as Ryan Blaney won his first race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season last Sunday. Driving the #12 Team Penske Ford, the 31-year-old led for 139 of 300 laps before taking the checkered flag at Nashville Superspeedway.

As mentioned, NASCAR's next race is happening at Michigan International Speedway for the FireKeepers Casino 400. It is the final stop before the grid flies to Mexico City for the inaugural Viva Mexico 250 at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez.

“This was such a wonderful day”: Erin Blaney shared throwback pictures from brother Ryan's wedding on IG

Last April, Erin Blaney recalled some moments from her brother's wedding as she posted a few pictures on Instagram. The post featured several attendees, including Ryan Blaney's fellow NASCAR drivers, Chase Elliott and Bubba Wallace.

Erin Blaney accompanied the post with a caption that read:

“Have to say, this was such a wonderful day 🤍 🖤.”

Ryan Blaney married his long-time partner Gianna Tulio during a ceremony held at Hotel Jerome in Aspen, Colorado, in December 2024. The celebration happened a month after Blaney finished behind his Team Penske teammate Joey Logano in the championship race at Phoenix Raceway.

The couple met in Las Vegas in 2018 before their relationship was publicized two years later. They got engaged in December 2023 after the Ford pilot won his first championship.

Ryan Blaney and Gianna Tulio after winning the 2023 NASCAR championship - Source: Imagn

In addition to Chase Elliott and Bubba Wallace, NASCAR drivers Dale Earnhardt Jr., Austin Cindric, and Daniel Hemric graced the winter-themed wedding. Josef Newgarden and Scott McLaughlin, Blaney's fellow Team Penske drivers from the IndyCar Series, were also in attendance.

Erin Blaney, meanwhile, remains mum about her dating life. Her last known relationship was with William Byron, the #24 Chevrolet driver at Hendrick Motorsports. Rumors suggest they broke up in early 2024 after dating for about five years.

While the reason for the split is unknown, some suggest that Ryan Blaney winning the 2023 NASCAR championship got in the way of their relationship. Her brother and Bryon were two of the four finalists competing for the title.

