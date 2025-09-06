Ryan Blaney's sister steals the spotlight with her 'passenger prince' pup 

Ryan Blaney's sister, Erin Blaney, shared an adorable image of her pup, Frankie, as the two posed together inside her car. She often shares glimpses into her everyday life with her 31k followers on Instagram.

Erin is also the daughter of former Cup Series driver Dave Blaney. She grew up in North Carolina and went on to study Human Environmental Science and Public Health Education at the University of Alabama.

Her resume boasts a multi-faceted career ranging from Interior design to Philanthropic work. She used to be the Executive Director of the Ryan Blaney Family Foundation and raised nearly $1 million for charity. She currently works as a Community Development Specialist for Make-A-Wish Foundation, a role she has had full-time since October last year.

Notably, Erin calls herself a 'dog mom' and regularly shares updates of Frankie. In an Instagram story uploaded on Friday, September 5, she shared a selfie with her dog and attached the following caption:

"Always my lil passenger prince"

Ryan Blaney's sister shares Instagram story with her dog. Source:@erinblaney

Erin Blaney also shares her fashion choices on Instagram. She recently uploaded a story featuring her 'cutie set'.

Ryan Blaney's sister celebrates raising money through 'Coolest dog' competition

Earlier this year, Ryan Blaney's sister shared the results of the 'coolest dog in Charlotte' competition. She'd enrolled Frankie in the event, where he placed third, and helped raise over $5000 for charity.

She shared an Instagram story featuring an image of Frankie and thanked her supporters for donating to the cause.

"Thank you for all of your amazing donations! We raised so much money for an awesome cause," she wrote in the caption.

"I'm so thankful for such an amazing community! Frankie didn't come out on top but he's number 1 in my heart!" she added.

Erin Blaney's Instagram story. Sourec:@erinblaney

On the racing front, Erin's brother, Ryan Blaney, finished on the lower end of the top 20 at Darlington Raceway. The Team Penske driver had entered the Southern 500 ranked fourth in standings, but wasn't able to sustain his six-race top-10 streak.

Heading into the weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway, Blaney had this to say about his playoff run (via Yardbarker.com).

"I just try to look at what’s the next race and I look forward to that one the most. Like, I focus all of my energy into just one week at a time type situation and how do I give all of my effort to Gateway this weekend, and that’s the one I’m looking forward to the most and then it will change to Bristol next week, you know?”

Meanwhile, his Penske teammate and reigning champion, Joey Logano, rued a dissapointing finish at Darlington. He'd finished two spots behind Blaney at 20th.

