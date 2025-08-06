Ryan Blaney’s wife Gianna Tulio shares “bump update” from her pregnancy 

Ryan Blaney's wife, Gianna Tulio, recently shared a social media update on her pregnancy. She proudly showed off her baby bump in an Instagram story, days after the race weekend at Iowa Speedway, where Blaney earned a fourth-place finish.

Ad

Blaney and Tulio tied the knot in December 2024 in Aspen, Colorado, and announced their pregnancy last month. They’re expecting their first child, a baby boy, at the end of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, according to Blaney.

Take a look at Gianna Tulio's latest update on her pregnancy on Tuesday via Instagram.

“Bump update,” she wrote as a caption.

Gianna Tulio's Instagram story - Source: @giannatulio on IG

Amid her pregnancy, Gianna Tulio has missed several of Ryan Blaney's NASCAR races. During an interview on the Believe in the Good podcast with Haley Dillon, wife of Ty Dillon, she revealed that her absence led some people to speculate that she was having relationship issues with her husband.

Ad

Trending

“There's a lot of speculation going around. Everyone either thinks I'm pregnant, or they're like, ‘Gianna and Ryan are having issues. She's not at the track.’ And I'm like, ‘I'm just pregnant.’ I'm just pregnant and sick, don't worry,’” Tulio said.

“One of the guys that stands on the spotter's stands we're friends with, he's like, ‘I swear, every race, all the spotters speculate if Gianna's pregnant or not.’ And I just had to sit there and act like I don't know what's going on. I'm like, ‘Everyone's so nosy,’” she added.

Ad

Notably, Blaney is gearing up for the last three races on the regular season schedule (Watkins Glen, Richmond, and Daytona). The #12 Team Penske driver has already qualified for the playoffs thanks to his win at Nashville Superspeedway.

“You aren't alone”: Ryan Blaney's wife Gianna sends support to moms dealing with hyperemesis

Last week, Gianna Tulio posted a heartfelt message on social media offering support to mothers experiencing hyperemesis. She opened up about her own struggle with the condition and reminded others that they are not alone in their journey.

Ad

Hyperemesis gravidarum is a pregnancy complication that causes nausea, vomiting, and dehydration. Tulio admitted to visiting the hospital transfusion center twice a week to receive IV fluids and nutrients for the health of her baby.

In an Instagram story, Ryan Blaney's wife wrote:

“To my Hyperemesis mamas, I see you. It's a scary ride at times, but you aren't alone. I'm at the point where I have to come to the hospital transfusion center 2x a week for medicated IV's but it's all worth it having a healthy baby.”

Ad

Gianna Tulio's Instagram story - Source: @giannatulio on IG

Ryan Blaney and Gianna Tulio first met in Las Vegas in 2018. He was in Sin City for a race, while she was there for a modeling gig. They made their relationship public in 2020 and got engaged three years later, just a month after the No. 12 driver won his first NASCAR Cup Series championship. Now, with a baby boy on the way, their long-time relationship is set to become a family of three.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zarec Sanchez Zarec Sanchez got into cars as a kid when the NASCAR-based movie "Cars" came out. Fast forward to today, he gets to write about the sport with Sportskeeda. He is a seasoned writer with over six years of experience in aviation and automotive journalism. After completing his associate degree in aviation, he started his career as an aviation writer before transitioning into the automotive and motorsports fields, contributing to publications such as Stars Aviation, Philkotse, Daily Tribune, and CarBuzz.



Dedicated to providing accurate and relevant content, Zarec ensures his work reflects both his character and the company's guidelines. He stays updated with the latest developments in motorsports by utilizing various resources, including fan interactions that offer unique perspectives. He also attends media events to test-drive new cars and interview industry leaders.



While he has a deep appreciation for both drivers and constructors, Zarec finds himself drawn to the strategy and history behind the constructor battles. He is excited about the future of F1, especially with the entry of brands like Ford and the shift towards an electrified era.



He believes NASCAR has the potential to expand its global reach and popularity, although he feels it should avoid becoming fully electric. When away from his keyboard, Zarec likes to watch any content related to aviation, such as flight trip reports. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.