Ryan Blaney states he's “worked really hard trying to get better” at Richmond and Martinsville, 2 venues where he's previously struggled

Ryan Blaney, the #12 driver for Team Penske in the NASCAR Cup Series, is on a mission to conquer two of the most challenging tracks on the circuit – Richmond Raceway and Martinsville Speedway. With the upcoming Cook Out 400 race at Richmond Raceway on the horizon, Blaney recently opened up about his efforts to improve his performance at these venues.

Throughout the early stages of his Cup Series career, Blaney faced significant difficulties at both Richmond Raceway and Martinsville Speedway. His struggles were evident, with no top-5 finishes at Richmond and inconsistent results at Martinsville.

Despite starting from pole position at Richmond in 2022, he managed only a seventh-place finish. During this season's Toyota Owners 400 race, Blaney found himself in the bottom half, finishing in 26th place.

In a backstage interview following the qualifying round, Ryan Blaney spoke to Peter Stratta to discuss the changes he made to enhance his performance at these challenging tracks.

Blaney emphasized the hard work he had put in to improve his driving skills and car setup. Acknowledging that he used to struggle at Martinsville during the early years of his Cup Series career, he revealed that the team made significant efforts to understand what needed to be done to excel on these tracks. He stated,

"I've worked really hard. I'm trying to get better. Here, Martinsville, I was really bad at in the first couple of years in my Cup career. We really paid attention to what we have to do get better at these race tracks, what I have to do behind the wheel and how we have to have with the car. Its really helped out."

Blaney admitted that while he had taken to Martinsville better than Richmond, he still strived to contend for wins at both venues. He expressed the importance of having the right mindset and constantly seeking improvement. The Team Penske driver recognized that some tracks might be more challenging than others, but he remained optimistic and determined to excel in every aspect of his racing. He stated,

"Martinsville, I've taken to that one a little bit better than I have here, as far as being able to lead a bunch of laps and contend for wins. Here its like, if we could go and lead a little bit and run top 10, we did a really good job."

Ryan Blaney continued,

"You don't want to have that mindset when you come to these places. You want to contend for wins. But at the same time, you have to understand that there's gonna be some places you struggle at and you just do your best to get better."

Signs of worry for Ryan Blaney heading into the final stretch of the season

As the Cook Out 400 race at Richmond Raceway approaches, concerns have been raised about Ryan Blaney's performance during the qualifying round, where he secured the 25th starting position.

The recent dip in his average finish – 15.8 – has been raising eyebrows, as it marks his worst average since 2017 (17.3). With five of his last six races ending outside the top 20, Ryan Blaney faces a critical juncture in the season, especially with the playoffs drawing near.

However, despite these recent struggles, Blaney remains focused and determined to turn things around. The Cook Out 400 race provides another opportunity for Blaney to showcase his progress and demonstrate that he can contend for wins at Richmond Raceway.

Though he is placed inside the top 10 in the NASCAR Cup Series standings, it is about time when the Team Penske driver pulls up his socks and tries to regain his form heading into the playoffs.