"Seems okay to me": Kenny Wallace coolly responds to Brad Keselowski’s 'not fair' playoff remark

Brad Keselowski came up short at Bristol by 0.343 seconds, finishing second to Christopher Bell. But after the race, the RFK Racing driver reignited the ongoing debate on the Cup Series playoff system with his blunt comments. He pointed to the format providing entertainment value rather than competitive balance.The comment came at a time when the playoff debate is once again at the forefront. NASCAR Hall of Famer Mark Martin has long pushed for the traditional Latford points model, one that rewarded season-long consistency. His view has gained support from fans online, with polls showing a majority still favoring either the old full-season method or the 10-race Chase used from 2004–2013.By contrast, the current 16-driver elimination system holds only minority support, yet remains NASCAR’s flagship format. Into this conversation stepped Kenny Wallace, who addressed Keselowski’s remarks on Coffee with Kenny and said:&quot;MArk (Martin) likes it is becuase during the (post-race) interview they asked Brad (Keselowski) about the championship and he said, 'Oh yeah, the championship is definitely not fair. It’s meant for entertainment.' So that’s the conversation at hand today.&quot; (4:48 onwards)Kenny Wallace broke it down simply. Four drivers - Alex Bowman, Shane van Gisbergen, Josh Berr and Austin Dillon - were eliminated in the opening round of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. As he explained:&quot;You start with 16 drivers, they make it. You run three races and in three races, if you’re at the bottom of the barrel, if you’re those last four, you’re kicked out. Now, seems okay to me, right?&quot; (6:42 onwards)The system is designed with three races each in three rounds, with the finale placing four drivers in a one-race, winner-takes-all showdown. That structure often leads to a champion being crowned after one strong night, despite an underwhelming season-long record. For fans, it guarantees drama. For drivers, it invites the kind of frustration Brad Keselowski voiced.Brad Keselowski during the 2024 NASCAR Playoffs Media Day. Source: ImagnIt led to Joey Logano being criticized last year for his title run, which Wallace alluded to, but his stance remains the same:&quot;Is Brad Keselowski right? Is it not fair? Because now here we are. Now, seven races to go. And if you’re at the bottom of barrel again and you ain’t good enough to be up there, that means you get kicked out. So I’m a little confused with what Brad said. 'It’s not fair.' Are the playoffs fair? I think they’re fair.&quot; (7:57 onwards)The next stretch of Round of 12 fixtures at New Hampshire, Kansas and the Charlotte Roval will cut the field again, setting the stage for the Round of 8. That phase begins at Loudon on September 21.Brad Keselowski’s near miss at the Bristol night raceAlex Bowman (48) and Brad Keselowski (6) at Bristol Motor Speedway. Source: ImagnBristol’s Bass Pro Shops Night race tested drivers’ patience and tire management. Goodyear’s new right-side compound wore quickly, forcing early stops and shifting the race into a strategy contest. Christopher Bell surged through traffic in the final four laps to take the lead. A last-lap bump from Brad Keselowski wasn’t enough to stop him from winning his first race since March.Keselowski, who finished second, reflected afterward with pride.&quot;The challenge of races like last night are what keep me fueled. Our strategy was there all night, just hate we couldn’t get one more spot,&quot; he wrote on X.It continues a trend for the RFK Racing co-owner. He was second earlier this year at Atlanta, third at Iowa and has logged some of his strongest runs in the back half of the season. Still, his winless streak now stands at 52 races.Loudon, however, could provide the breakthrough. Brad Keselowski has one of the best finishing averages at New Hampshire, and with his current pace, he remains a contender to grab his long-awaited victory before the season ends.