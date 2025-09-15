  • NASCAR
  • Brad Keselowski
  • "Seems okay to me": Kenny Wallace coolly responds to Brad Keselowski’s 'not fair' playoff remark

"Seems okay to me": Kenny Wallace coolly responds to Brad Keselowski’s 'not fair' playoff remark

By Anurup Chakraborty
Published Sep 15, 2025 17:22 GMT
Background: Sep 15, 2024; Watkins Glen, New York, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Brad Keselowski (6) looks on prior to the start of the Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images; Kenny Wallace speaks at Gateway in 2024 Source: Getty
(Background) Brad Keselowski before Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen via Imagn Images and Kenny Wallace speaks at Gateway in 2024. Source: Getty

Brad Keselowski came up short at Bristol by 0.343 seconds, finishing second to Christopher Bell. But after the race, the RFK Racing driver reignited the ongoing debate on the Cup Series playoff system with his blunt comments. He pointed to the format providing entertainment value rather than competitive balance.

Ad

The comment came at a time when the playoff debate is once again at the forefront. NASCAR Hall of Famer Mark Martin has long pushed for the traditional Latford points model, one that rewarded season-long consistency. His view has gained support from fans online, with polls showing a majority still favoring either the old full-season method or the 10-race Chase used from 2004–2013.

By contrast, the current 16-driver elimination system holds only minority support, yet remains NASCAR’s flagship format. Into this conversation stepped Kenny Wallace, who addressed Keselowski’s remarks on Coffee with Kenny and said:

Ad
Trending
"MArk (Martin) likes it is becuase during the (post-race) interview they asked Brad (Keselowski) about the championship and he said, 'Oh yeah, the championship is definitely not fair. It’s meant for entertainment.' So that’s the conversation at hand today." (4:48 onwards)

Kenny Wallace broke it down simply. Four drivers - Alex Bowman, Shane van Gisbergen, Josh Berr and Austin Dillon - were eliminated in the opening round of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. As he explained:

Ad
"You start with 16 drivers, they make it. You run three races and in three races, if you’re at the bottom of the barrel, if you’re those last four, you’re kicked out. Now, seems okay to me, right?" (6:42 onwards)

The system is designed with three races each in three rounds, with the finale placing four drivers in a one-race, winner-takes-all showdown. That structure often leads to a champion being crowned after one strong night, despite an underwhelming season-long record. For fans, it guarantees drama. For drivers, it invites the kind of frustration Brad Keselowski voiced.

Ad
Brad Keselowski during the 2024 NASCAR Playoffs Media Day. Source: Imagn
Brad Keselowski during the 2024 NASCAR Playoffs Media Day. Source: Imagn

It led to Joey Logano being criticized last year for his title run, which Wallace alluded to, but his stance remains the same:

Ad
"Is Brad Keselowski right? Is it not fair? Because now here we are. Now, seven races to go. And if you’re at the bottom of barrel again and you ain’t good enough to be up there, that means you get kicked out. So I’m a little confused with what Brad said. 'It’s not fair.' Are the playoffs fair? I think they’re fair." (7:57 onwards)
Ad

The next stretch of Round of 12 fixtures at New Hampshire, Kansas and the Charlotte Roval will cut the field again, setting the stage for the Round of 8. That phase begins at Loudon on September 21.

Brad Keselowski’s near miss at the Bristol night race

Alex Bowman (48) and Brad Keselowski (6) at Bristol Motor Speedway. Source: Imagn
Alex Bowman (48) and Brad Keselowski (6) at Bristol Motor Speedway. Source: Imagn

Bristol’s Bass Pro Shops Night race tested drivers’ patience and tire management. Goodyear’s new right-side compound wore quickly, forcing early stops and shifting the race into a strategy contest. Christopher Bell surged through traffic in the final four laps to take the lead. A last-lap bump from Brad Keselowski wasn’t enough to stop him from winning his first race since March.

Ad

Keselowski, who finished second, reflected afterward with pride.

"The challenge of races like last night are what keep me fueled. Our strategy was there all night, just hate we couldn’t get one more spot," he wrote on X.
Ad

It continues a trend for the RFK Racing co-owner. He was second earlier this year at Atlanta, third at Iowa and has logged some of his strongest runs in the back half of the season. Still, his winless streak now stands at 52 races.

Loudon, however, could provide the breakthrough. Brad Keselowski has one of the best finishing averages at New Hampshire, and with his current pace, he remains a contender to grab his long-awaited victory before the season ends.

About the author
Anurup Chakraborty

Anurup Chakraborty

Twitter icon

Anurup Chakraborty is a dedicated motorsport journalist specializing in NASCAR and F1. As a Sportskeeda analyst he provides in-depth race reports and driver insights, keeping fans up to speed on post-race reactions, team strategies, historical deep dives, and trending social media moments.
Whether breaking down crucial race decisions or revisiting iconic motorsport moments, Anurup blends an analyst’s expertise with a fan’s enthusiasm. So, pull up a seat, grab your favorite game-day snack, and dive into the conversation with him!

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Luke Koshi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications