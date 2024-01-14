Shane van Gisbergen seemingly enjoying “relaxed” nature of American racing as compared to Australian series

2023 Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen started his NASCAR season by taking part in the Arca Menards Series test at the Daytona International Speedway, where he experienced for the first time the oval layout there. van Gisbergen embraced the simplicity of the conditions over the complexity of the Australian series.

As part of his preparations for the upcoming NASCAR championship, Shane van Gisbergen will race in the season-opening ARCA race at Daytona. The Kiwi driver enjoyed the relaxed and fun atmosphere of American racing compared to the Australian motorsport scene.

He said (via Motorsport.com):

“Just the way the Americans go racing is just really relaxed and fun. In Australia, it’s kind of changed a lot in the last couple years. I came here and had a ball. I love driving the car. I loved being outside the car and interacting with people."

Shane van Gisbergen said how things were different compared to racing in Australia:

“Just lots of little things that I’ve never really thought about. Just being safe, being belted in fully. There’s not much movement in the car but also being relaxed while you’re in the corner."

The testing included single-car racing and laps in a single file with other cars, which gave the Kiwi driver a unique look into the technical aspects of oval racing.

Revealing his initial thoughts on oval racing, Shane van Gisbergen acknowledged the technicalities of preparing for his first Daytona oval laps, focused on safety. He stressed the importance of getting comfortable in the car and adjusting to safety measures.

Considered a "rookie" in NASCAR, van Gisbergen has won 81 races, 3 championships and has over 500 starts with Supercars.

After winning the Chicago Street Race last July and becoming the first driver in 60 years to win on his Cup debut, van Gisbergen will compete as a full-time driver in the Xfinity Series and at least 7 Cup races this year.

With American racing being relaxing, Shane van Gisbergen is still convinced that going to NASCAR in America was the right call.

Shane van Gisbergen to help build a strong relationship between NASCAR and Australian Supercars

Chris Payne, CEO of Chevrolet Racing in Australia, said that Shane van Gisbergen was important in building a strong relationship between NASCAR and Australian Supercars.

As reported by Speedcafe.com, Payne expressed his opinion at the KTM Summer Grill:

"The work that Shane did blazing the way with NASCAR has changed the relationship between NASCAR and Supercars going forward. There are all sorts of opportunities between GM North America and here in Australia to form a closer bond between NASCAR and Supercars."

The three-time Australian Supercars champion made his NASCAR debut in the 2023 season with Trackhouse Racing's No. 91.