NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series' return to racing after a 2-week break saw tempers flare as Hailie Deegan managed to wreck Lawless Alan on lap 3 of the Rackley Roofing 200.

The 200-mile-long race at Nashville Superspeedway saw Deegan spin the #45 Chevrolet Silverado driver as the race in Music City barely kicked off.

Once considered a top-tier talent behind the wheel of a stock car, Deegan's abilities behind the wheel haven't aged in the best way possible in NASCAR's third-tier nationwide series.

After being relegated out of the race following his contact with the California native, Lawless Alan did not mince any words as he spoke about the incident in an interview.

He said:

"I don't think there's much to say. She's talentless. Just sailed it off right there and wrecked me. It's lap what, three and you're already sailing it in there. I just don't understand what the move was about. It's not the first time she's wrecked me. She does it to f***ing everybody, so, it's what it is."

The Niece Motorsports driver further elaborated on how his team was unable to fix his damaged #45 Chevrolet Silverado within the allotted time limit by the governing body and said:

"The rules are same for everybody. We were rushing because we knew we had so much to do and we ended up not being able to, not against the clock, but we were trying to get out there probably too soon."

This has resulted in a harsh critical analysis of the #13 Ford F-150 driver post her coming together with Lawless Alan. Many believe the 21-year-old's chances of graduating to a higher series are slim as of now.

Fans react to Hailie Deegan spinning Lawless Alan during the Rackley Roofing 200

NASCAR fans reacted to Deegan's coming together with Lawless Alan on lap 3 of the 200-mile-long Rackley Roofing 200. With many drivers speaking against the 21-year-old, fans were also quick to jump on the bandwagon.

Here are some of the best reactions:

"Ben Rhodes and Ty Majeski are champions/championship contenders, Matt Crafton is a washed 3 time champion but still good on his good days and then there is Hailie Deegan who seems to crash every race this team switched their entire manufacture for this"

"Do you think Hailie Deegan’s a Bust or waiting until Xfinity to decide?"

"Hailie Deegan has no more excuses. She's just bad."

"I think the Hailie Deegan experiment has run its course. It's not happening"

It remains to be seen how the Temecula, California native reacts to backlash from the fans. Can she bounce back from what was considered a poor performance in music city?

