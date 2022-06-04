"That’s just a dirty move" - Joey Logano wants Denny Hamlin penalized for pit stop incident at Coca-Cola 600

2018 NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano had strong opinions about Denny Hamlin's contact with the Team Penske driver's crew at the Coca-Cola 600 last weekend.

The contact involved Hamlin's #11 Toyota Camry TRD and Tanner Andrews, one of Logano's tire changers, when both drivers pitted at the same time in the race.

The #22 Ford Mustang was already in the designated pit stall area and surrounded by crew members when Hamlin's car clipped Andrews' right foot as he changed Logano's tire. He was later found to have a sprained Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL).

The Team Penske driver did not take kindly to the incident and made his thoughts clear as he elaborated post-race, saying:

"We changed the way we do our pit stops to try to allow (Hamlin) to not clip our guys. The changer’s down on the ground with his back to the car and gets his heels run over. I don’t think there’s any reason for it, because he had an opening out. So I think that’s just a dirty move."

Logano also felt a penalty was in order for the Toyota driver. He believed his crew stayed well inside the allocated pit box and said:

"I think there needs to be a penalty for it and a rule made for it to protect our pit crew. If you’re outside your box, you’re on your own. I get that. But I think if you’re inside your box, you’re in your house, you should be protected in your home."

Watch the complete interview below:

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Joey Logano says more needs to be done to protect crew members after one of his crew members was clipped by Denny Hamlin last week.



Logano felt it was a dirty move by Hamlin (Hamlin’s response in separate video). Joey Logano says more needs to be done to protect crew members after one of his crew members was clipped by Denny Hamlin last week.Logano felt it was a dirty move by Hamlin (Hamlin’s response in separate video). https://t.co/jxPFugcXNf

Hamlin accepted his mistake on Twitter after reviewing the footage on Saturday and wrote:

"I have since reviewed the video. I was wrong. Definitely my fault. I cut in 22 box way too far."

See the tweet below:

Denny Hamlin @dennyhamlin Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Denny Hamlin says he was unaware he clipped a Joey Logano crew member last week and said he wasn’t trying to brush the crew member back or anything like that, that he was just trying to get into his pit box as quickly as possible. Denny Hamlin says he was unaware he clipped a Joey Logano crew member last week and said he wasn’t trying to brush the crew member back or anything like that, that he was just trying to get into his pit box as quickly as possible. https://t.co/cTDNTANPqn I have since reviewed the video. I was wrong. Definitely my fault. I cut in 22 box way too far. twitter.com/bobpockrass/st… I have since reviewed the video. I was wrong. Definitely my fault. I cut in 22 box way too far. twitter.com/bobpockrass/st…

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver eventually went on to win the Coca-Cola 600 after claiming the Busch Light Pole on Saturday whereas Joey Logano could only manage a 20th place finish at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin agree on inter-team "gamesmanship"

Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin had different views on the incident that involved the Team Penske driver's pit crew, but managed to agree that gamesmanship is not one-sided.

Pit crew members are often aware of how wide they swing around so as to tighten the entry for the incoming cars in the next stall. Logano elaborated on the topic, saying:

“It goes both ways, don’t get me wrong, pit crews go out extra wide to try to screw up other (teams) and things like that. The game is played on both sides. We need to eliminate that.”

Hamlin backed the #22 Ford Mustang driver's claims and said:

“I think the thing is, these guys try to swing out super wide. I’m sure (Logano has) hit crew guys before, but I never want to swipe at a guy. They swing so wide now to get in position, and this is a product of it.”

Catch Joey Logano tomorrow as he prepares to build up positive momentum for the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway.

