"The last thing I want to hear is teammates": HMS legend defends Denny Hamlin’s ‘selfish’ Kansas move, says ‘trophies matter most’ 

The Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway ended in heartbreak for Denny Hamlin and Toyota and jubilation for Hendrick Motorsports. In a chaotic two-overtime finish, the 23XI Racing co-owner made a bold move, only to leave his driver, Bubba Wallace, in the wall and Chase Elliott in Victory Lane. The fallout has sparked debate across NASCAR, but former HMS crew chief Steve Letarte believes the Joe Gibbs Racing driver did exactly what racers are supposed to do.

The drama began with eight laps to go when Carson Hocevar’s spin triggered the eighth caution of the afternoon. On the first overtime restart, Chase Briscoe dove low while Wallace defended, but Zane Smith's crash scattered the field and set the stage for a ninth and final restart, with Hamlin lining up behind Wallace and Briscoe pushing Christopher Bell on the outside. The door was wide open, and everyone went for the win.

NBC analyst Letarte explained the aggression on Inside the Race:

"When you talk about trophies, the last thing I want to hear is teammates. And that’s what we got. We saw people race each other... once you get to this point of the corner, Briscoe climbs the banking. He says, ‘I have to win.’ Hamlin gets shot out of a cannon and he thinks he has to go. That’s the beauty of this restart is Denny Hamlin is not thinking about his team cars. The 19 (Briscoe) tries to get the outside of the 20 (Bell). There were so many examples of selfish race car drivers." (6:27 onwards)

On the final restart, Denny Hamlin drove deep into Turn 3, colliding with Bubba Wallace as both Toyotas slid up the track. Elliott, who had charged from eighth, slipped by on the last straightaway to snatch the win. Wallace limped home in 5th, while Hamlin was left to explain why his all-or-nothing bid left Chevrolet celebrating instead of his own manufacturer.

Letarte doubled down, saying Denny Hamlin’s focus was exactly where it should have been.

"Denny Hamlin is thinking about win 60 and only win 60. I’m sure he’ll kick himself tomorrow because he eliminated both Toyotas and a Chevrolet went through, but the fan should rejoice at the aggression that 11 drove into Turn 3 with… The trophies mattered the most and I celebrated it." (7:24 onwards)

Toyota’s frustration was understandable. Its cars led 236 of the 273 laps and held six of the top seven spots in the closing stages. But when the checkered flag fell, Chase Elliott’s No. 9 Chevrolet, the only Chevy in the top eight, capitalized.

"On Sunday, I'm the driver": Denny Hamlin’s view on the final laps at Kansas

Denny Hamlin (11) gets in his car during qualifying for the Coca-Cola 600. Source: Imagn

The Hollywood Casino 400 result leaves Bubba Wallace 26 points below the cutline heading into the Bank of America ROVAL 400. His history at Charlotte’s road course hasn’t been strong, with a best finish of seventh in 2022. Denny Hamlin, meanwhile, is +48 and secure, but he made it clear he had no regrets about how Kansas ended.

"If they're (fans) wanting an apology, they can turn it off now... Because I’m racing for the win and I definitely won’t apologize for racing for the win... On Sunday, I'm the driver. The person in the 11 car is the driver. That’s where the disconnect comes from, people expect me to be the guy with the 23XI shirt on, when I’m in the 11 car, and that’s just not possible," Hamlin said on Actions Detrimental (22:07 onwards)

Wallace himself took the outcome in stride, even if the sting was obvious.

"Two years ago, I’d probably say something dumb — 'He’s a dumbass for that move. I don’t care if he’s my boss or not. But we’re going for the win. I hate that we gave it to Chevrolet there," Wallace said post race.

Now, the Cup Series shifts to Charlotte for the ROVAL. It will be the final cutdown before the Round of 8. Wallace will need a near-perfect day to stay alive, while Hamlin, despite a modest record of one top-five in seven ROVAL starts, has breathing room.

Had Denny Hamlin played it safe at Kansas, his employee might have been in a better position. But as Steve Letarte pointed out, trophies don’t come from lifting.

