"The track needs some character" - Kyle Larson expresses his opinions of the Bristol Motor Speedway

Reigning Cup Series champion Kyle Larson is excited to race at Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend for the Food City Dirt Race.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver has had a good 2022 season so far, with a win at Auto Club Speedway and a second place finish in the subsequent Las Vegas race.

The results for the No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver have been inconsistent since the West Swing Races, with him finishing in P19 at Martinsville last Sunday.

The 29-year-old driver is no stranger to racing on dirt and should be in for a strong performance this weekend. Larson has also been filling his free time racing late-model cars on a loose surface, which should add to his strengths.

Larson recently spoke to FOX about what he thinks Bristol dirt will be like for the fans to watch. Notable NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass posted the interview on Twitter where Larson can be seen saying:

"I did feel like the track was a lot smoother last week and the entries of the corners seemed to be a little more sweeping, so a alot easier to run wide open in the late model. I dont know what it means for the racing. I felt like the track needs some character, some bumps and stuff but natural kind bumps you know."

Larson also elaborated on the lack of a cushion at Bristol and said:

"When tracks get that much banking, there's no cushion. You just get momentum more so up there."

Watch the interview below:

Kyle Larson on windshields at Bristol Motor Speedway

Veteran dirt track racer Kyle Larson has strong opinions going into Sunday's Food City Dirt Race. The 29-year-old is no stranger to racing on a loose surface and hosts a late model series under his own name as well.

The Elk Grove, California native recently appeared on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio to speak about the issue of dirty windshields at the Food City Dirt Race, and said:

"If we're not gonna take the windshields out then why are we racing on dirt? I feel like we're wasting everybody's time a little bit and not giving the fans and competitors what we all deserve."

Listen to the 2021 Cup Series champion below:

Watch Kyle Larson take on the Bristol Motor Speedway this Sunday in the Food City Dirt Race at 7 p.m. EST.

