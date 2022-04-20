"The weather kind of had everyone on the fence" - Kyle Larson feels he 'could have been a lot better' at Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson has been on a run of average finishes in the last few editions of the NASCAR Cup Series.

The Elk Grove, California native finished in a P4 last Sunday after a disappointing 19th-place finish at Martinsville.

Larson's status as an established dirt track racer gave him an advantage in the Food City Dirt Race.

The 29-year-old was unsure about racing on the loose surface going into the weekend but has a positive outlook on it now.

Kyle Larson @KyleLarsonRacin Ready to go for tonight. Happy Easter everyone! Ready to go for tonight. Happy Easter everyone! https://t.co/ewX8xy8Cbf

Larson started the final stage out of the top 20, which meant he had to work his way through the field to ultimately finish fourth. He felt the #5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 was a car capable of winning had things gone differently.

Larson spoke to track-side media after the race and said:

"We had a good No. 5 HendrickCars.com Chevy all night. We could have been a lot better, but I still feel like we had a car capable of winning if things played out differently."

He also talked about how the weather had an effect on the race and said:

"I think the weather kind of had everyone on the fence on what to do. But either way, it was fun. Getting back up there to the top-five was good. I wasn’t sure if we could get it done restarting 20-something to start the final stage. I had a lot of fun and hopefully next year, we can get our car a little better and run towards the front even more.”

The Auto Club 400 winner will be looking to get back to winning ways next weekend at Talladega Superspeedway.

Kyle Larson's track record at Talladega Superspeedway

2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson has never finished in the top five at Talladega Superspeedway after 14 appearances at the oval. He will be looking to turn his fortunes around at the 2.66-mile-long track this Sunday.

A fan on Twitter recently pointed out Larson's stats at the Alabama Superspeedway and wrote:

"Would it surprise you if I told you that Kyle Larson has ran 14 Cup races at Talladega Superspeedway & has yet to post a top 5 finish? He’s only finished in the top 10 twice, yikes. #Nascar"

See the tweet below:

Aaron ™️ @RkyMtnLSX Would it surprise you if I told you that Kyle Larson has ran 14 Cup races at Talladega Superspeedway & has yet to post a top 5 finish? He’s only finished in the top 10 twice…yikes. #Nascar Would it surprise you if I told you that Kyle Larson has ran 14 Cup races at Talladega Superspeedway & has yet to post a top 5 finish? He’s only finished in the top 10 twice…yikes. #Nascar https://t.co/Cmcy5Ph9Md

