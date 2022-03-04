"They were special" - Pit crews heralded as real heroes of NASCAR at Fontana

NASCAR's outing at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California was laced with controversy as reigning champion Kyle Larson took the win. After heated exchanges between drivers on and off the track, one conclusion that everyone reached was that the teams' pit crew were fantastic on the day.

Austin Dillon, who finished in P2, was appreciative of the fact that his pit crew made all the adjustments he asked for. He said:

“Huge credit to the Lord and our pit crew. Man, they were unbelievable all day. They kept us in this race. We had to make a bunch of adjustments. We were terrible at the beginning.”

While Fontana's abrasive surface kept the pit crew on their toes, Dillon's pit crew kept away from unnecessary stops. He further appreciated his boys and exclaimed:

“They were special.”

NASCAR in Las Vegas: Practice Schedule for Pennzoil 400

NASCAR is headed to Sin City this weekend as most of the haulers make their way onto Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The minor format change for this weekend’s practice is that it is up from 15-minute sessions to 35-minute sessions.

Practice schedule and timings for 2022 Pennzoil 400

Here is the complete practice schedule for the upcoming weekend:

Friday, March 4, 2022:

01:30 PM ET: Camping Truck Series Practice

03:30 PM ET: Xfinity Series Practice

Saturday, March 5, 2022:

01:30 PM ET: Cup Series Practice

The extended session time for practice will provide the drivers and teams extra time to set up their cars this weekend. The teams will be split into two practice groups to run the session on Saturday. This will be followed by qualifying, which will have no format changes. Joey Logano will be aiming to add a third Pennzoil 400 win to his tally this weekend.

Edited by Anurag C