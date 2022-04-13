"This is family business" - Kyle Busch calls it in the blood after son Brexton's win

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Kyle Busch is one of the most recognizable faces in NASCAR. The 36-year-old has been on the grid since 2008, which makes him one of the most experienced in the field.

Along with being a hardcore racer at heart, Busch is also a loving family man. The Las Vegas, Nevada native got married in 2010 to IVF Advocate Samantha Sarcinella. Since then, the Buschs have had two children with their daughter arriving in March 2022.

Samantha Busch @SamanthaBusch Thank you to all of our friends and family who came out to celebrate the arrival of our baby girl. It has been a long road and they have been there for us every step of the way so we had to celebrate her in style 🥂 Baby Busch is already so loved!Thank you to all of our friends and family who came out to celebrate the arrival of our baby girl. It has been a long road and they have been there for us every step of the way so we had to celebrate her in style Baby Busch is already so loved! 💕 Thank you to all of our friends and family who came out to celebrate the arrival of our baby girl. It has been a long road and they have been there for us every step of the way so we had to celebrate her in style 🍼🥂 https://t.co/YfTMlcxmCd

The couple's first child, Brexton Locke Busch, was recently in the limelight after the 6-year-old boy won his first race at Mountain Creek Raceway yesterday.

Kyle Busch seized the moment to show appreciation for his son on Twitter and wrote:

"This is family business."

The young upcoming superstar has certainly got racing genes from his father, who is a 2-time Cup Series champion himself.

Fans react to Kyle Busch's son's first win

Fans were quick to react to Kyle Busch's tweet where he posted a picture of his son after his first race win. The memorable event for the family was received with great appreciation from the fans as they congratulated the 6-year-old race winner.

One person went ahead and congratulated the family, saying:

"Family is what it’s all about! Congrats y’all!"

Another fan was looking forward to Busch's son racing in the Camping World Truck Series and said:

"Put this kid in the truck series"

Fans also appreciated the father-son duo following in each other's footsteps and wrote:

"Great to see a kid with that much passion for something, and pretty awesome that he’s following Dads footsteps. Congrats Brexton and Dad. All the best."

The No. 18 Toyota Camry TRD driver will be seen racing in the Food City Dirt Race this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway. The race will go live at 7 p.m. EST on Sunday.

