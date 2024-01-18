Dale Earnhardt Jr. often faced scrutiny as a driver, and his career was a topic of debate among NASCAR fans. Recently, his career was the subject of discussion once again on social media. What followed was an interaction between Earnhardt and his fans.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. had to race with the weight of his father’s legacy of 7-time NASCAR Cup Series championships. The driver overcame the pressure to become a success by winning 26 races in the Cup Series, two championships with the Xfinity Series, including two wins at the Daytona 500.

A thread on Reddit titled 'Unfiltered thoughts and opinions on this man’s racing career?' recently reignited the discussion of Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s career, with many fans chiming in.

In the thread, some fans believed that external factors such as crashes, team struggles at DEI and health issues, prevented Earnhardt from achieving a higher win count.

"Should’ve been a champion. Multi-time, even.I f it weren’t for a few instances like the whole 2005 Sonoma crash, his shitty tenure at DEI as it was crumbling, and his concussions, I say he’d be in the 40-50 win category rather than 26," they wrote.

Another fan commended Earnhardt’s contributions to NASCAR, acknowledging his knowledge and influence on the sport both on and off the track.

"I respect anything and everything he has brought to This sport and continues to bring more year after Year there's nothing he doesn't know when it comes to NASCAR," they wrote.

One fan expressed regret for their previous negative opinions on the driver.

I'm sorry I ever had a bad option of you, Dale. I was wrong for it. You are a treasure for this sport and your influence on it, both on and off the track, will be remembered for as long as NASCAR continues to exist," they wrote.

Here are some more comments from fans on the Reddit thread:

"Dale caught a lot of heat for not being the caliber of driver his Dad was, which was crazy. Like (...) when did 26 wins and 2 Xfinity championships become mediocre?"

"Jr is gonna go down as one of the better drivers to never win a title. and even with that, I think his legacy outside of the car is already eclipsing his legacy in it."

"Good driver who was deeply effected by losing his dad in front of millions and then having an entire sport put on shoulders. He was early in his career and got everything dumped on him then having his dad’s team completely disintegrate around him."

"Great sriver who had alot derail him off the track between Sr passing, the DEI downfall, growing pains at HMS, multiple concussions etc (...)".

"He may not have 200 wins and 7 championships but he will be to us NASCAR fans what King Petty has been for us. The absolute best ambassador for the sport, the man loves nascar and keeping the history alive is an obvious huge passion of his which I truly appreciate. I’ve learned a lot because of this I would have never known."

Dale Earnhardt Jr. himself made an appearance on the thread with a heartwarming response to all the fan comments.

“This made my day coming in here and reading some of this. Just wanted you to know,” he wrote.

"He truly made the sport far better for being a part of it": Dale Earnhardt Jr. mourns the death of NASCAR legend Cale Yarborough

Dale Earnhardt Jr. paid his respects to Cale Yarborough after the death of the legendary figure. News broke about the NASCAR Hall of Famer passing away at the age of 84 on January 1, 2024.

Reacting to the news, Dale Earnhardt Jr. wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"Sad news about the passing of Cale today. A legend behind the wheel for sure, but he had a personality, grit, and swagger that attracted fans around the world to him and to Nascar. He truly made the sport far better for being a part of it. My heart goes out to his family."

Yarborough was considered one of the greats in NASCAR thanks to the character and perseverance he showed while racing. He also helped launch the career of Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s father.

Yarborough played a key role in Earnhardt’s first important Cup Series opportunity by recommending him to Nechtel's team owner who was looking for a driver. Yarborough's advice helped Earnhardt's rapid climb, culminating in a great 1979 season with the Rookie of the Year title and first-ever Cup Series victory.