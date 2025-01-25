“This thing is badass”: Fans react as Michael Jordan-owned 23XI releases paint scheme of new pit car

NBA legend Michael Jordan's co-owned team, 23XI Racing, has released a new paint scheme for their pit car for the 2025 Cup Series season. The team's official X account shared the exciting news, and fans expressed their views in the comment section.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan's co-owned team debuted in the Cup Series at the Daytona 500 in the 2021 season. The team has completed four seasons in the series and has a three-driver lineup for the 2025 season. Additionally, 23XI Racing has secured eight wins and six pole positions in 143 starts.

The new color scheme for Michael Jordan's co-owned team's pit car features a black, red, and grey livery on the Toyota Camry XSE. The car has a white roll cage and a transparent spoiler with a massive carbon fiber diffuser. The livery features 23XI written in grey all over the black paint.

The team's official Twitter handle shared several images of their new pit, with the caption reading:

"From the polls to the pits… here’s our 2025 pit car We had our 23XI Insiders vote on which scheme they liked best for 2025. From the vote to reality, here is what they decided!"

Fans were left shocked by the stunning color scheme of the car, and reflecting upon the same, one of them wrote:

"This thing is badass"

One fan, however, expressed their gloom over NASCAR removing the testing round.

"If we still had Daytona testing, that would have forsure been on track," the fan said.

Here are some other fan reactions to the paint scheme of 23XI Racing's new pit car:

"Wonder if this is busy enough for the haters" stated a Michael Jordon's team's fan.

"Tuff 💪," commented a motorsports enthusiast.

"Dope," stated an X user.

"Fire," wrote another fan.

23XI Racing also announced a new paint scheme for Tyler Reddick, and he will drive the #45 Michael Jordan Brand Toyota Camry in the Cook Out Clash at the Bowman Gray Stadium in North Carolina.

Michael Jordan's team drivers made red-carpet appearances for Mark Wahlberg's action-thriller premiere

23XI Racing drivers Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick recently appeared at a premier event for Hollywood sensation Mark Wahlberg's movie and shared glimpses of the event on their social media handles. The movie, Flight Risk, was released on January 24, 2025, with the premiere taking place a night before the worldwide release.

Both drivers attended the event in simple outfits, and Tyler Reddick donned a grey-brownish jacket with black jeans and completed his look with Nike Pandas. He wrote:

"Flight Risk Premiere 📽️🍿"

Meanwhile, Bubba Wallace wore a varsity jacket and blue jeans. He captioned the post:

"Red carpet kinda night @FlightRiskMovie @NASCAR 🍿🎬"

Wallace completed his fourth season in the Cup Series with Michael Jordan's co-owned team. He finished the 2024 season in 18th place in the driver's standings with six top-five and 14 top-ten finishes. On the other hand, Tyler Reddick wrapped his third season in fourth place, missing the Cup Series championship by nine points.

Furthermore, former Stewart-Haas Racing Xfinity Series driver Riley Herbst will drive the third car for 23XI racing in the 2025 season.

