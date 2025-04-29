Toni Breidinger features in Erin Blaney’s April memory montage

With April coming to a close, Erin Blaney shared moments made this month on her Instagram story. One of the people in her memory montage was Toni Breidinger, the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series rookie from Tricon Garage.

Ad

Looking at her latest social media update, Blaney, sister of #12 Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney, shared moments with Breidinger, Taylor Nemechek (John Hunter Nemechek's wife), and her dog, Frankie. This was part of an IG story template called "Call from April".

Below is the 28-year-old social media influencer and entrepreneur's April memory montage.

Erin Blaney's Instagram story - Source: @erinblaney on IG

Toni Breidinger could be seen in the top left photo, posing in the middle. The 25-year-old is the first Arab-American female to compete in NASCAR. This year marks her first full-time Truck Series schedule driving the #5 Toyota Tundra for Tricon Garage.

Ad

Trending

Breidinger has yet to find her footing in the series. In seven races, the Toyota pilot hasn't scored a single top 10. Her best race result was an 18th-place finish earned on the returning track at Rockingham Speedway.

The goat in the IG April memory montage is likely Ryan Blaney and Gianna Tulio's therapy animal. The now-married couple adopted therapy goats earlier this year, saying the animals would "heal so many hearts".

Ad

The photo on the bottom left was from Blaney's trip to New York for her friend's bridal shower. She once wore a white dress with pink floral inserts while celebrating with the bride-to-be at Central Park.

Erin Blaney complimented her brother's wife Gianna Tulio over photo-op

A few weeks ago, Erin Blaney commented on Gianna Tulio's Instagram post from the latter's vacation with Ryan Blaney. Tulio donned a black and white two-piece as she posed at Jade Mountain on the island of St. Lucia in the Caribbean.

Ad

Erin Blaney wrote in the IG comments section:

"I'm gonna submit a petition to be you when I grow up."

In response, Gianna Tulio replied:

"@erinblaney ILY."

Erin Blaney commented on Gianna Tulio's Instagram post - Source: @erinblaney via @giannatulio on IG

The photo-op was posted on April 18 ahead of the NASCAR Cup Series' one-race break on Easter Sunday. The Caribbean trip was possibly from the couple's honeymoon, as was revealed by Gianna Tulio in an interview with People Magazine last December 2024.

Ad

The interview was centered around Ryan Blaney and Gianna Tulio's winter-themed wedding at Hotel Jerome in Aspen, Colorado. They tied the knot after getting engaged in late 2023.

Erin Blaney graced the event with notable NASCAR personalities, including Chase Elliott, Bubba Wallace, and Dale Earnhardt Jr. Team Penske drivers Austin Cindric, Scott McLaughlin, and Josef Newgarden also attended their teammate's big day.

While the NASCAR Cup Series grid enjoyed a time off the track, the Xfinity and Truck Series raced at Rockingham Speedway during the Holy Week. Sammy Smith and Tyler Ankrum were the winners in their respective series at The Rock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zarec Sanchez Zarec Sanchez got into cars as a kid when the NASCAR-based movie "Cars" came out. Fast forward to today, he gets to write about the sport with Sportskeeda. He is a seasoned writer with over six years of experience in aviation and automotive journalism. After completing his associate degree in aviation, he started his career as an aviation writer before transitioning into the automotive and motorsports fields, contributing to publications such as Stars Aviation, Philkotse, Daily Tribune, and CarBuzz.



Dedicated to providing accurate and relevant content, Zarec ensures his work reflects both his character and the company's guidelines. He stays updated with the latest developments in motorsports by utilizing various resources, including fan interactions that offer unique perspectives. He also attends media events to test-drive new cars and interview industry leaders.



While he has a deep appreciation for both drivers and constructors, Zarec finds himself drawn to the strategy and history behind the constructor battles. He is excited about the future of F1, especially with the entry of brands like Ford and the shift towards an electrified era.



He believes NASCAR has the potential to expand its global reach and popularity, although he feels it should avoid becoming fully electric. When away from his keyboard, Zarec likes to watch any content related to aviation, such as flight trip reports. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.