Toni Breidinger quizzes teammate Tanner Gray and others by ‘asking questions only girls should know’

In a video posted on the team's official Instagram, Tricon Garage racer, Toni Breidinger recently quizzed her teammates, including Tanner Gray, asking questions only girls should know. The premise of the quiz was that Toni would ask such questions to her teammates and tell them that their answers were correct regardless of whether they were or weren't.

Toni asked Gray and her other teammates:

"What's a waterline?"

The No. 15 Toyota Tundra racer confirmed that if the question was about a "normal waterline" and laughed it off, stating he didn't want to say the answer. Next, Gio Ruggiero answered the question by pointing toward the area between his eyes and forehead and then said he didn't know.

Toni Breidinger asked William Sawalich about a line from the Mean Girls movie "On Wednesdays We Wear..." and he answered the question correctly by saying 'pink'. No. 11 Toyota racer for Tricon Garage, Corey Heim, answered the same question correctly as well, while Gio Ruggiero comically uttered 'clothes' as the answer.

Further in the video, the No. 5 Toyota Tundra racer asked Tanner Gray:

"What's a French Tip?"

Tanner answered the question, saying it was a braid, and despite the answer being incorrect, Toni celebrated it making Tanner feel like he was correct. However, Corey Heim answered the question correctly.

The last question of the quiz was "What are red bottoms?" William Sawalich, Gio Ruggiero, and Tanner Gray answered this correctly, stating that red bottoms referred to Christian Louboutin shoes. The only incorrect answer to the final question was given by Corey Heim, who caught Toni's ploy and said she'd tell him he was correct regardless.

"Racing in the Truck Series means everything to me": Toni Breidinger features in Tricon Garage's video

Toni Breidinger is the first Arab-American female driver in NASCAR who also holds the record for most top-10 finishes by a female driver in NASCAR. She also held the record for the most wins in the United States Auto Club, which was broken by Jessica Bean.

In November 2024, Tricon Garage announced that Breidinger would pilot the No. 5 Toyota full-time for the 2025 Craftsman Truck Series which marks the 25-year-old racer's rookie season in the series. In a 'Get to Know' video format posted by Tricon Garage on Instagram, Toni Breidinger mentioned:

"Racing in the Truck Series means everything to me because its something I've been working towards ever since I started Go-Karts when I was 9. I've always dreamed of racing in NASCAR and the Truck Series so its a pretty special moment for me."

The Tricon Garage racer said that her mother was her biggest inspiration because she set her mind to things and went out there to achieve them. Additionally, she added that her mother taught her "really great work ethic" and claimed that she was spicy, which Toni tries to incorporate into her everyday life.

Toni Breidinger has participated in 65 races in the ARCA Menards Series with four top-5 and 27 top-10 finishes. Additionally, she has been a part of four races in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series wherein she made her NASCAR debut in 2023 in Kansas and finished 15th.

