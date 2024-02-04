Toni Breidinger’s refreshed Truck Series paint scheme unveiled ahead of 2024 Daytona entry

The refreshed Truck Series paint scheme of Toni Breidinger has just been revealed before her 2024 Daytona entry. This paint scheme was introduced in collaboration with CELSIUS and TRICON Garage, the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series team, for whom Breidinger will drive the N.1 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro.

Shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Joseph Srigley, tobbiechristie's managing editor, the announcement said:

"@ToniBreidinger will pilot a newly-refreshed paint scheme for @CelsiusOfficial and @TRICONGarage in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season-opener at @DAYTONA."

The predominantly white truck has some orange accents placed tastefully on the roof and around the vehicle, with the trunk painted black. The bold CELSIUS logo takes center stage with its prominent placement on the truck.

CELSIUS, an energy drink brand, gets a prominent sponsorship role as it emerges as the main sponsor of Breidinger’s entry into the Fresh from Florida 250.

Outside of the Truck Series race at Daytona, CELSIUS supports Breidinger’s ARCA Menards Series program as the primary sponsor for the Daytona race and associate sponsor for 19 other races.

Toni Breidinger, who has become a known figure in the ARCA Menards Series, would make her fourth career start in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. She would also launch a full-time campaign in the ARCA Menards Series with Venturini Motorsport.

The 24-year-old is preparing for the beginning of her 2024 campaign at the Daytona International Speedway, where she's set to have a double-duty stint. Breidinger is preparing for both the Fresh from Florida 250 in the Truck Series on February 16 and the Daytona 200 in the ARCA Series on February 17.

With Breidinger now part of the TRICON Garage roster, the squad has settled for a five-truck line-up ahead of the first race at Daytona. She joins full-time teammates Dean Thompson, Corey Heim, Tanner Gray and Taylor Gray.

Fans react to Toni Breidinger's newly revealed Truck Series paint scheme

Toni Breidinger’s new paint scheme for the soon-to-start NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series has stirred an overwhelmingly positive response from the fan community on X.

The overall responses were very positive, and NASCAR enthusiasts were thrilled by the aesthetics of the mostly white truck, complemented with an accent of orange.

A lot of the fans congratulated Breidinger, and some called the design perfect.

Of the replies, a number of them were from fans who wished her well.

A notable discussion included die-cast models. Excited fans started asking for a die-cast model of the truck so that they could get a physical memento.

Here are some other reactions:

With the anticipation surrounding the Daytona race rising, the positive reactions of fans on X seems to suggest that Toni Breidinger’s new paint scheme is a success.