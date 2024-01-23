Tony Stewart calls out “dumb***” online naysayers over SRX Series’ 2024 season postponement

The Tony Stewart-owned Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) series revealed that it will delay its 2024 season based on unfavorable market conditions and sponsorship problems, sending motorsport fans into a frenzy.

Fans went so far as to suggest that Stewart Haas Racing (SHR), the NASCAR Cup team co-owned by Stewart, would have a similar fate. These comments have not gone down well with Stewart and he voiced his frustration with the online critics in a recent podcast appearance.

Interviewed on the Hot Rod Pod podcast, Tony Stewart didn’t mince his words while venting his irritation at the virtual criticism. He emphasized that people, who were quick to draw conclusions, did not have knowledge and understanding of the situation.

He said (at 19:40):

"No different than it’s not changing what we’re doing with the sprint car, it’s not changing what we’re doing with Eldora Speedway. So, people who have that mindset are dumb***es, they’re idiots. They don’t know what they’re talking about."

He particularly pointed out a statement he found, where one person said that SHR should ‘close the doors up now’ because of SRX’s decision. Stewart made it clear that the postponement of the SRX series would not affect any operations at all for his racing teams, including Stewart Hass Racing:

"I read something after our [SRX] announcement yesterday: some know-it-all on the internet said, ‘Well, that’s it. SHR’s over; shut the doors down now.’ I don’t make calls on the car anyway. It’s not going to change, it’s not changing one thing we’re doing in North Carolina."

Tony Stewart reinforces his confidence in SHR's 2024 driver lineup

The NASCAR community patiently waits for the 2024 season to start and all eyes are set on SHR and Tony Stewart. Having announced relentless faith in his renewed lineup of drivers, Stewart is ready to put SHR back on top.

In his latest speech to all SHR employees, Tony Stewart spoke candidly about the team’s current position after losing iconic drivers, Kevin Harvick and Aric Almirola. Recognizing the difficulties that lie ahead, he stressed his optimism and his belief in the capabilities of the new driver lineup.

According to sportsrush.com, Stewart said:

"I’m excited about what we have on tap. I think we got a group of drivers that, for the first time, all truly want to work together to make each other better."

The SHR roster for 2024 includes Chase Briscoe, Ryan Preece, Josh Berry and Noah Gragson.