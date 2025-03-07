Tricon Garage racer and Victoria's Secret model Toni Breidinger captures selfie under the sun in latest IG update

Toni Breidinger, Tricon Garage's No. 5 Toyota Tundra driver, shared a sunlit selfie on her Instagram story. In it, she looked radiant in an orange halter-neck ensemble. While the Victoria's Secret model didn't specify a location, it appeared that Toni took some time off the track ahead of the Victoria's Voice Foundation 200, scheduled for March 15, 2025.

Ad

Toni started racing full-time in the NASCAR Truck Series with Tricon Garage for the 2025 season after racing for Venturini Motorsports in the ARCA Menards Series in 2024.

Toni shares a radiant selfie under the sun in latest IG update (Image via Instagram/ @tonibreidinger)

Toni Breidinger's racing journey traces back to her childhood, when she and her sister, Annie, competed in go-karts at the Sonoma Raceway. The Tricon Garage driver raced part-time for Venturini Motorsports in the 2018 ARCA Series. In 2021, she became one of the highest-performing female drivers in ARCA history by finishing fourth in the championship standings.

Ad

Trending

That same year, Toni became the first Arab-American female to start in a NASCAR-owned series at Daytona, racing for Young Motorsports. Moreover, the 25-year-old speedster made her NASCAR debut in the Truck Series at Kansas Speedway in 2023, where she finished in 15th.

Ad

While Toni Brediginer's move to full-time Truck Series racing with Tricon garnered a lot of attention, it also resulted in some negative comments. Addressing the same in an interview with Newsweek, dated December 2024, Toni said:

"Yeah, I definitely have been making the haters a little mad lately, that's for sure. But I mean, all good stuff on my end, everyone in my inner circle is really excited and happy. It's kind of a new chapter for me."

Ad

She added that it was easier said than done to ignore the haters, but ultimately, what counted, at the end of the day, was that her partners, Toyota, and her team were happy for her, so she didn't want to focus on online comments.

"I feel like I'm able to balance them really well": Toni Breidinger comments on managing modelling and racing careers concurrently

Apart from being a racer, Toni Breidinger also has an active modeling career, as she has worked with Victoria's Secret, Rare Beauty, and Free People and was featured in Sports Illustrated’s 2025 swimsuit issue. Talking to Forbes about managing both careers concurrently, the 25-year-old racer said:

Ad

“It's kind of funny, cause everyone's like ‘oh, you have to do one thing. You have to be a race car driver or a model, you can't do both. They kind of work perfectly for me because I do leverage my modeling to help me get behind the wheel…they kind of really go hand in hand for me. And I feel like I'm able to balance them really well.”

Ad

Ad

Additionally, Toni also talked about getting support from her partners and other female athletes. The Tricon Garage driver added that some of her partners didn't know much about NASCAR, however, they decided to support her regardless. Toni Breidinger added:

“It's exciting that they not only believe in me, but also female athletes... it's very empowering to work with brands that kind of have the same morals as me.”

Ad

A graduate of NASCAR's Drive for Diversity program, Toni Breidinger, hones the backing of sponsors like Sunoco, CELCIUS, and Raising Cane's. She started her full-time racing stint at NASCAR with this year's Fresh From Florida 250. She finished 28th. Additionally, she stood 24th at the Fr8 208 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback