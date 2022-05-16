Tyler Reddick did not feel racing at Kansas would be 'very different' after tire test at the venue earlier this year

Corning, California native Tyler Reddick did not have the most positive opinion about the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway. The Richard Childress Racing driver spoke out about the concerns he had about the race prior to its start on Saturday.

Reddick believed the 400-mile-long race would be dictated by tires, just as it was this year in Las Vegas. He elaborated on his concerns and the kind of racing he expected to see coming into the weekend and said:

“I don’t think it'll be very different. I think it’ll be more of, I think it’ll somewhat comparable to of like 2018 Cup racing a little bit, closer to Xfinity racing and then to what we saw at Vegas for a race. I think it will be very similar in a lot of aspects.”

Tyler Reddick did the tire test at Kansas. He gives his thoughts on if the racing will be any different than past Kansas races:

The 26-year-old driver based his opinion on what he experienced during the Goodyear tire test that he was a part of at the Kansas Speedway earlier this year. The actual race on Sunday included a significant amount of tire management as many drivers lost their rear-left tires.

Reddick ultimately finished in 30th place in the 2022 AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway.

Tyler Reddick's performance at the 2022 AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway

Richard Childress Racing driver Tyler Reddick has been one of the favorite drivers this season and who is predicted to win a NASCAR Cup Series race. The #8 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver came excrutiatingly close to his first ever Cup Series victory this year at the Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The 26-year-old was not in the best of forms at Sunday's AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway as he managed to only finish in 30th place after 267 laps of racing.

Reddick later summed up his day on Twitter. He wrote:

"Today kinda really sucked."

Reddick suffered due to debris that stuck to his car's grille in the race, causing him to hit the wall and result in a flat tire. Tyler's teammate Austin Dillon managed to finish in a decent 13th position after racing 400-miles on the 1.5-mile-long tri-oval track.

Tyler Reddick will be hoping to regain his form in the upcoming weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway, where NASCAR goes live for the All-Stars Race on May 22, 2022.

