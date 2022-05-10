"You let your guard down for one second and your whole day can change" - Tyler Reddick calls Darlington Raceway 'a frustrating place' to race

Richard Childress Racing driver Tyler Reddick has been on everyone's radar since the start of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. The 26-year-old has been at the top of the 'going to win soon' list, if anything like that exists.

The two-time NASCAR Xfinity Series champion has been driving with all his heart and skills on the track in a great car this season, only to repeatedly finish in the runner's up spot. Every time Reddick gets into a position to get to Victory Lane, circumstances have pulled him back.

racer.com/2022/05/04/red… #NASCAR @TylerReddick eager for a reset after another troubled run at Dover. “Hopefully, we can figure out exactly what it is we’ve been missing a little bit here in these longer races …” .@TylerReddick eager for a reset after another troubled run at Dover. “Hopefully, we can figure out exactly what it is we’ve been missing a little bit here in these longer races …” racer.com/2022/05/04/red… #NASCAR

The Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway saw the Conring, California native lead the race, only to be spun around by Chase Briscoe on the last lap.

The 2022 Goodyear 400 also turned out to be quite similar in terms of the result as Reddick finished in second place after William Byron crashed into the wall after a tap from Joey Logano.

Reddick commented on 'The Track Too Tough to Tame' and supported the belief that it is a difficult track as he pointed out his struggles with dirty air in the race. The #8 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver described it as one of the most difficult tracks on the calendar, and said:

“Yeah, Darlington (Raceway) is fun. It’s a frustrating place. You let your guard down for one second and your whole day can change. It’s one of the most difficult tracks that we go to, especially trying to manage the dirty air; trying to manage your right side and not tearing it off. A lot of options when you go into each corner here, so it makes it really fun, but also pretty frustrating until you figure it out.”

Watch out for Tyler Reddick in next weekend's Advent Health 400 at Kansas Speedway.

Tyler Reddick talks about turn-two woes at Darlington Raceway

The Darlington Raceway threw a couple of spanners in the works for drivers on Sunday during the Goodyear 400 in typical fashion. 'The Lady in Black' as it is often referred to as, the track has been known to be notoriously difficult over the years.

FOX: NASCAR @NASCARONFOX "Too much throttle and not enough grip."- Ross Chastain "Too much throttle and not enough grip."- Ross Chastain https://t.co/LN6ynZwiZe

This year, with the Next Gen cars and a bump and transition on the tarmac in turn two, the track proved to be a handful for many, as described by Tyler Reddick:

“I didn’t think turn two was honestly that bad. It’s just so gripped up over there with it being repaved. But when you’re in dirty air, it makes it really unpredictable and really narrows up. These cars are a little bit wider than the old cars and they do not like the bump transitioning from the new asphalt to the old asphalt. It was definitely pretty rough from the start.”

Catch Tyler Reddick next week as NASCAR is headed to Kansas Speedway next weekend for the Advent Health 400.

