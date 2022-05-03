"We found out why they call Dover Motor Speedway ‘The Monster Mile’" - Austin Dillon struggles at the DuraMAX Dreydene 400

Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Dillon did not have the best day yesterday after finishing twenty-third at the DuraMAX Drydene 400. The 400-mile race at Dover Motor Speedway was postponed due to persistent rain on Sunday.

The race at noon on Monday saw drivers line up for the remaining 322 laps at 'The Monster Mile' to get a chance to visit Victory Lane.

32-year-old Dillon complained about the poor handling throughout the race, which hampered the team's result, according to him. The #3 BREZTRI Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 suffered from tight handling characteristics and a stiff front end.

The Welcome, North Carolina native spoke to track-side media after he finished the race and elaborated on his day in the office, and said:

“We found out why they call Dover Motor Speedway ‘The Monster Mile’. It was a long, hard couple of days. Our BREZTRI AEROSPHERE® Inhalation Aerosol Camaro ZL1 wasn’t very good for most of the race. We struggled with a very stiff front end and a tight handling condition no matter what chassis adjustments we made."

The driver was supportive of his crew at Richard Childress Racing and went onto appreciate their efforts, which showed dividends towards the end of the race.

"This No. 3 team never gave up, though. We worked hard to make adjustments and it finally started to handle a little bit better with about 60 laps remaining in the race. By then, we were running pretty decent lap times but it was too late to make up much ground. It’s not what we wanted this weekend, but we’ll regroup and head to Darlington Raceway.”

Austin Dillon will be hoping to show better pace at the throwback weekend at Darlington Raceway next Sunday.

Austin Dillon comments on his playoffs chances in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season

2013 NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Austin Dillon recently spoke about his performance this year with Richard Childress Racing. The 32-year-old was unable to make the playoffs in the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season but hopes to do so this year.

Dillon thinks the team's consistency is just as good as last year, but the speed of their cars has improved in 2022 as he spoke to Bob Pockrass, and said:

"I think we're in a better position overall as far as the speed that we're taking to the track."

Watch the complete interview below:

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Last year, Austin Dillon went from being above the playoff cutline after 10 races to the outside looking in when the cutoff happened after the regular-season finale (race 26). Why he feels better about this year: Last year, Austin Dillon went from being above the playoff cutline after 10 races to the outside looking in when the cutoff happened after the regular-season finale (race 26). Why he feels better about this year: https://t.co/NzNQz6uzBP

Catch Austin Dillon next weekend racing in the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway

